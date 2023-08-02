2023 Wyndham Championship: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio, and more

The PGA Tour now heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship, the final tournament on the PGA Tour's 2022–23 regular season. The event will tee off on Thursday, August 3, at the Sedgefield Country Club.

Although most of the top-ranked players have opted out of the 2023 Wyndham Championship, a few major names are competing to earn critical FedEx Cup points. The Sedgefield event is the last opportunity for them to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

The Wyndham Championship will be telecast live on Golf Channel, while ESPN+ and Peacock will do the online streaming.

Here's the TV schedule for the 2023 Wyndham Championship (all times ET):

Thursday, August 3

Round 1:

2-6 pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 4

Round 2:

2-6 pm: (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 5

Round 3:

1-3 pm (Golf Channel)

3-6 pm (CBS)

Sunday, August 6

Round 4:

1-3 pm (Golf Channel)

3-6 pm (CBS)

Streaming details

The event will be broadcast on PGA Tour Live via ESPN+, along with a dedicated stream for the featured holes throughout the week. The streaming will start at 6:45 am on Thursday and Friday and at 7:45 am on the weekends.

Peacock will stream from 2 pm to 6 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 1 pm to 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Radio

SiriusXM and PGATour.com/live audio will provide radio streaming coverage for the Wyndham Championship, broadcasting from 12 pm to 6 pm ET on both Thursday and Friday and from 1 pm to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tee time details for the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Here are the tee time details for the first round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship (all times ET):

Hole 1

6:50 am: Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Troy Merritt

7:01 am: Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs

7:12 am: Tommy Gainey, Chesson Hadley, Eric Cole

7:23 am: Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

7:34 am: Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, Nicolas Echavarria

7:45 am: Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Matt Wallace

7:56 am: Davis Riley, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Stallings

8:07 am: Jimmy Walker, Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

8:18 am: Doug Ghim, David Lipsky, Kramer Hickok

8:29 am: Max McGreevy, Ryan Palmer, Tyson Alexander

8:40 am: Cameron Percy, Rory Sabbatini, Henry Lebioda

8:51 am: Austin Cook, MJ Daffue, Charley Hoffman

9:02 am: Augusto Nunez, Ze-Cheng Dou, Jon Mayer

12:05 pm: Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

12:16 pm: Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

12:27 pm: Carson Young, Austin Eckroat, Ben Griffin

12:38 pm: Zach Johnson, Harris English, Chris Kirk

12:49 pm: Si Woo Kim, JT Poston, Webb Simpson

1 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley

1:11 pm: Alexander Noren, Luke Donald, Vincent Norrman

1:22 pm: Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kevin Tway

1:33 pm: Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Denny McCarthy

1:44 pm: Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith, Seonghyeon Kim

1:55 pm: Ryan Armour, Byeong-Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

2:06 pm: Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Scott Harrington

2:17 pm: Brent Grant, Peter Kuest, Matthias Schmid

Hole 10th

6:50 am: Harry Hall, Adam Long, Harrison Endycott

7:01 am: Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Chun An Yu

7:12 am: Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, David Lingmerth

7:23 am: Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns

7:34 am: Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland

7:45 am: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

7:56 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen

8:07 am: J.J. Spaun, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Nick Hardy

8:18 am: Callum Tarren, Thomas Detry, Beau Hossler

8:29 am: Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

8:40 am: Matthias Schwab, Cheng Tsung Pan, Brice Garnett

8:51 am: Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard, Estanislao Goya

9:02 am: Sam Bennett, Carl Yuan, Ludvig Aberg

12:05 pm: Doc Redman, Paul Haley, Austin Smotherman

12:16 pm: Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Andrew Novak

12:27 pm: Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Greyson Sigg

12:38 pm: Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird, Cameron Champ

12:49 pm: Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson

1 pm: Richy Werenski, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry

1:11 pm: Erik Van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im

1:22 pm: Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander, Dylan Frittelli

1:33 pm: Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan, Matthew NeSmith

1:44 pm: Alex Smalley, Kelly Kraft, Will Gordon

1:55 pm: Kyle Reifers, Brian Stuard, Adam Hadwin

2:06 pm: Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

2:17 pm: Kevin Roy, Kyle Westmoreland, Joey Lane