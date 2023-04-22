2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Saturday tee times and TV schedule

Day 2 of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans ended with Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark on top. The duo maintained their lead on the 80-team field by outplaying the pairings of Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im as well as Sam Ryder and Doc Redman.
The Zurich Classic suffered a 2 ½-hour weather delay on Friday (April 21), with the play slowing down marginally. However, Clark and Hossler maintained their pace and beat the rest of the field, keeping the lead at 16 under.
Meanwhile, defending champions and event favorites Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele went low on Friday, carding a record 9-under 63. The duo made a major jump from T52 to T4.
Interestingly, the duo of Max Homa and Collin Morikawa failed to make the cut. They joined several others, including John Daly and David Duval, who made their way out early in the competition.
With Friday's cut, the event is back to a four-ball format for Saturday with Sunday being foursomes.
2023 Zurich Classic Saturday tee times
Here are the tee times for the Zurich Classic (All times Eastern):
- 9:00 am - Augusto Nunez/Fabian Gomez
- 9:12 am - Michael Gligic/Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid
- 9:25 am - Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray, Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire
- 9:38 am - Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim
- 9:51 am - Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick, Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda
- 10:04 am - Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
- 10:17 am - Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh, Victor Perez/Thomas Detry
- 10:30 am - Edoardo Molinari/Luke Donald, Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim
- 10:43 am - Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett, Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman
- 10:56 am - J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley, Robert Streb/Troy Merritt
- 11:09 am - Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh, Harris English/Tom Hoge
- 11:22 am - Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy, Thorbjorn Oleson/Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:35 am - David Lipsky/Aaron Rai, Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery
- 11:48 am - Luke List/Henrik Norlander, Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman
- 12:01 pm - Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy
- 12:14 pm - Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Brandon Matthews/Sean O’Hair
- 12:27 pm - Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
- 12:40 pm - Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder/Doc Redman.
2023 Zurich Classic TV schedule explored
Viewers can watch the PGA Tour’s 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the Golf Channel and CBS. The live broadcast of the event will also be available on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock. Meanwhile, radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM for the event’s broadcast.
Saturday, April 22 schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 1-3 pm
- CBS: 3-6 pm.
Stream
- ESPN+: 8:45 am-6 pm
- Paramount+: 3-6 pm
- Peacock: 1-3 pm.
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1-6 pm.
The event's Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.