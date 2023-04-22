2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Saturday tee times and TV schedule

Day 2 of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans ended with Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark on top. The duo maintained their lead on the 80-team field by outplaying the pairings of Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im as well as Sam Ryder and Doc Redman.

The Zurich Classic suffered a 2 ½-hour weather delay on Friday (April 21), with the play slowing down marginally. However, Clark and Hossler maintained their pace and beat the rest of the field, keeping the lead at 16 under.

Meanwhile, defending champions and event favorites Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele went low on Friday, carding a record 9-under 63. The duo made a major jump from T52 to T4.

Interestingly, the duo of Max Homa and Collin Morikawa failed to make the cut. They joined several others, including John Daly and David Duval, who made their way out early in the competition.

With Friday's cut, the event is back to a four-ball format for Saturday with Sunday being foursomes.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



1. Clark / Hossler (-16)

T2. Redman / Ryder (-15)

T2. Mitchell / Im

T4. Schauffele / Cantlay (-14)

T4. Trainer / Ramey

T4. O'Hair / Matthews

T4. NeSmith / Moore

2023 Zurich Classic Saturday tee times

Here are the tee times for the Zurich Classic (All times Eastern):

9:00 am - Augusto Nunez/Fabian Gomez

9:12 am - Michael Gligic/Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid

9:25 am - Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray, Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire

9:38 am - Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim

9:51 am - Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick, Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda

10:04 am - Billy Horschel/Sam Burns, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

10:17 am - Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh, Victor Perez/Thomas Detry

10:30 am - Edoardo Molinari/Luke Donald, Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim

10:43 am - Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett, Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman

10:56 am - J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley, Robert Streb/Troy Merritt

11:09 am - Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh, Harris English/Tom Hoge

11:22 am - Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy, Thorbjorn Oleson/Nicolai Hojgaard

11:35 am - David Lipsky/Aaron Rai, Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery

11:48 am - Luke List/Henrik Norlander, Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman

12:01 pm - Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

12:14 pm - Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Brandon Matthews/Sean O’Hair

12:27 pm - Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

12:40 pm - Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder/Doc Redman.

2023 Zurich Classic TV schedule explored

Viewers can watch the PGA Tour’s 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the Golf Channel and CBS. The live broadcast of the event will also be available on ESPN+, Paramount+ and Peacock. Meanwhile, radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM for the event’s broadcast.

Saturday, April 22 schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 pm

CBS: 3-6 pm.

Stream

ESPN+: 8:45 am-6 pm

Paramount+: 3-6 pm

Peacock: 1-3 pm.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 pm.

The event's Sunday tee times will be updated after Day 3.

