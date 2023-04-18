2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Full field and player rankings explored

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is back this weekend. The PGA Tour’s only two-man team event is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. Ahead of the event, the PGA Tour let out the field for the event after the typical Friday entry deadline.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will have a 160-player field headlined by Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and more. The 80 two-man teams in the field will be playing for a whopping $8.6 million purse. With the big prize on offer, the event will have 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders.
Cantlay will be the top-rated player on the field as the OWGR top three will sit out of the event. Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, and Billy Horschel will also be on the field. Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, and Justin Thomas are some of the other top names missing at the event.
2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans teams
Here are the top 50-ranked players on the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field:
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Max Homa
- 8. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12. Sam Burns
- 13. Collin Morikawa
- 17. Sungjae Im
- 19. Tom Kim
- 20. Kurt Kitayama
- 23. Sahith Theegala
- 27. Billy Horschel
- 28. Tom Hoge
- 40. Si Woo Kim
- 42. Taylor Moore
- 45. Harris English
- 50. Keith Mitchell
Here is the complete 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field:
- Tyson Alexander
- Paresh Amin
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ricky Barnes
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- David Duval
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Victor Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Saunders
- Xander Schauffele
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Shinkwin
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Michael Thompson
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
More details on the Zurich Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.