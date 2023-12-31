2024 American Express Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2024 American Express Championship is set to tee off on January 18-21 at the PGA West Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses. With a hefty purse of $8 million, 156 players will vie for victory in this PGA Tour event. The American Express Championship promises intense competition as golf enthusiasts eagerly await the action-packed showdown.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay (5th), and Xander Schauffele (6th) are set to feature the occasion in La Quinta, California. Other early commitments include No. 11 Tom Kim and No. 21 Tony Finau, a frequent PGA Tour winner.

Patrick Cantlay, an eight-time PGA winner and UCLA product, is set for his fourth successive year at the championship. As the program shapes up, golf devotees can anticipate an exciting exhibit of ability at the 2024 American Express Championship.

Last year's event boasted the participation of 10 of the best 19 players within the rankings.

2024 American Express Championship players explored: Jon Rahm to miss the tournament

One significant non-appearance at the event will be Jon Rahm, who made a blockbuster switch to LIV Golf recently. In spite of Rahm's absence, the 2024 American Express Championship will include three of the top six players within the Official World Golf Positioning, with extra declarations anticipated within the coming weeks.

2024 American Express Championship Field

Alexander, Tyson

Alexander Björk

Aaron Baddeley

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Alejandro Tosti

Andrew Landry

Andrew Novak

Ben Kohles

Ben Martin

Ben Silverman

Billy Horschel

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Bo Hoag

Bobby Bai

Brandt Snedeker

Brian Gay

Bronson Burgoon

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cameron Champ

Cameron Davis

Camilo Villegas

Carl Yuan

Chandler Phillips

Charley Hoffman

Chez Reavie

Chesson Hadley

Chris Gotterup

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Cody Gribble

Collin Morikawa

Cole Hammer

Davis Riley

Dylan Wu

Eric Cole

Erik Barnes

Erik van Rooyen

Gary Woodland

Garrick Higgo

Greyson Sigg

Hahn, James

Hall, Harry

Hayden Buckley

Hayden Springer

Hayden Hall

Harry Higgs

Harrison Endycott

Hudson Swafford

J.B. Holmes

J.T. Poston

Jacob Bridgeman

James Hahn

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jimmy Stanger

Joe Highsmith

John Pak

Jhonattan Vegas

Josh Teater

K.H. Lee

Kevin Chappell

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Na

Kevin Yu

Kevin Streelman

Kramer Hickok

Kyle Westmoreland

Lanto Griffin

Mac Meissner

Mark Hubbard

Matt Wallace

Max Greyserman

Michael Kim

Michael Block

MJ Daffue

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Nico Echavarria

Norman Xiong

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Fishburn

Patton Kizzire

Paul Barjon

Peter Malnati

Phil Mickelson

Pierceson Coody

Rafael Campos

Raul Pereda

Rickie Fowler

Rico Hoey

Robert MacIntyre

Roger Sloan

Ryo Hisatsune

Ryan Palmer

Ryan Brehm

Ryan McCormick

Ryan Moore

Sam Burns

Sam Fidone

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Sami Valimaki

Scott Gutschewski

Scott Stallings

Scott Harrington

Scott Piercy

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Sungjae Im

Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Thompson

Thomas Detry

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tom Whitney

Tony Finau

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyler McCumber

Victor Perez

Vince Whaley

Will Gordon

Wilson Furr

Zac Blair

Zecheng Dou