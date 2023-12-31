2024 American Express Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2024 American Express Championship is set to tee off on January 18-21 at the PGA West Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses. With a hefty purse of $8 million, 156 players will vie for victory in this PGA Tour event. The American Express Championship promises intense competition as golf enthusiasts eagerly await the action-packed showdown.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay (5th), and Xander Schauffele (6th) are set to feature the occasion in La Quinta, California. Other early commitments include No. 11 Tom Kim and No. 21 Tony Finau, a frequent PGA Tour winner.
Patrick Cantlay, an eight-time PGA winner and UCLA product, is set for his fourth successive year at the championship. As the program shapes up, golf devotees can anticipate an exciting exhibit of ability at the 2024 American Express Championship.
Last year's event boasted the participation of 10 of the best 19 players within the rankings.
2024 American Express Championship players explored: Jon Rahm to miss the tournament
One significant non-appearance at the event will be Jon Rahm, who made a blockbuster switch to LIV Golf recently. In spite of Rahm's absence, the 2024 American Express Championship will include three of the top six players within the Official World Golf Positioning, with extra declarations anticipated within the coming weeks.
2024 American Express Championship Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- Alexander Björk
- Aaron Baddeley
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Long
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Alejandro Tosti
- Andrew Landry
- Andrew Novak
- Ben Kohles
- Ben Martin
- Ben Silverman
- Billy Horschel
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Blair, Zac
- Bo Hoag
- Bobby Bai
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brian Gay
- Bronson Burgoon
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Davis
- Camilo Villegas
- Carl Yuan
- Chandler Phillips
- Charley Hoffman
- Chez Reavie
- Chesson Hadley
- Chris Gotterup
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Cody Gribble
- Collin Morikawa
- Cole Hammer
- Davis Riley
- Dylan Wu
- Eric Cole
- Erik Barnes
- Erik van Rooyen
- Gary Woodland
- Garrick Higgo
- Greyson Sigg
- Greyserman, Max
- Hahn, James
- Hall, Harry
- Hayden Buckley
- Hayden Springer
- Hayden Hall
- Harry Higgs
- Harrison Endycott
- Hudson Swafford
- J.B. Holmes
- J.T. Poston
- Jacob Bridgeman
- James Hahn
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Jimmy Stanger
- Joe Highsmith
- John Pak
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Josh Teater
- K.H. Lee
- Kevin Chappell
- Kevin Kisner
- Kevin Na
- Kevin Yu
- Kevin Streelman
- Kramer Hickok
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Lanto Griffin
- Mac Meissner
- Mark Hubbard
- Matt Wallace
- Max Greyserman
- Michael Kim
- Michael Block
- Mickelson, Phil
- MJ Daffue
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Taylor
- Nico Echavarria
- Norman Xiong
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Fishburn
- Patton Kizzire
- Paul Barjon
- Peter Malnati
- Phil Mickelson
- Pierceson Coody
- Rafael Campos
- Raul Pereda
- Rickie Fowler
- Rico Hoey
- Robert MacIntyre
- Roger Sloan
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Ryan Palmer
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan McCormick
- Ryan Moore
- Sam Burns
- Sam Fidone
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Sami Valimaki
- Scott Gutschewski
- Scott Stallings
- Scott Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Pendrith
- Taylor Thompson
- Thomas Detry
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Tom Whitney
- Tony Finau
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyler McCumber
- Victor Perez
- Vince Whaley
- Walker, Jimmy
- Will Gordon
- Wilson Furr
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Zac Blair
- Zecheng Dou