2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Day 2 suspended; Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge was suspended on Friday, November 15, due to bad light. Three players remain and play will resume on Saturday at 7 am Eastern Time.

Charley Hull continues to lead the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at 10 under. The Englishwoman is two shots ahead of Nelly Korda.

2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Day 2 Provisional Leaderboard

Here is the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge leaderboard at the time the second round was suspended. Only the top 50 are included:

1 Charley Hull -10

2 Nelly Korda -8

T3 Alexa Pano -7

T3 Jin Hee Im -7

T3 Wichanee Meechai -7

T3 Mi Hyang Lee -7

7 Arpichaya Yubol -6

T8 Gaby Lopez -5

T8 Allisen Corpuz -5

T8 Alena Sharp -5

T8 Nasa Hataoka -5

T8 Sei Young Kim -5

T8 Rose Zhang -5

T8 Carlota Ciganda -5

T8 Minjee Lee -5

T16 Minami Katsu -4

T16 Linn Grant -4

T16 Jeongeun Lee5 -4

T16 Bailey Tardy -4

T16 Jeongeun Lee6 -4

T16 A Lim Kim -4

T22 Ally Ewing -3

T22 Weiwei Zhang -3

T22 Bianca Pagdanganan -3

T22 Hyo Joon Jang -3

T22 Amy Yang -3

T22 Gabriela Ruffels -3

T22 Ariya Jutanugarn -3

T22 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -3

T22 Gurleen Kaur -3

T22 Celine Borge -3

T22 Olivia Cowan -3

T33 Auston Kim -2

T33 Caroline Masson -2

T33 Lilia Vu -2

T33 Celine Boutier -2

T33 Amanda Doherty -2

T33 Gemma Dryburgh -2

T33 Jiwon Jeon -2

T33 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -2

T41 Chanettee Wannasaen -1

T41 Lauren Coughlin -1

T41 Jasmine Suwannapura -1

T41 Lindy Duncan -1

T41 Brittany Lincicome -1

T41 Yan Liu -1

T41 Louise Rydqvist (a) -1

T41 Elizabeth Szokol -1

T49 Hye-Jin Choi E

T49 Lydia Ko E

T49 Georgia Hall E

T49 Anna Nordqvist E

T49 Hinako Shibuno E

T49 Patty Tavatanakit E

T49 Albane Valenzuela E

T49 Nicole Broch Estrup E

T49 Ruoning Yin E

T49 Jennifer Chang E

T49 Megan Khang E

T49 Jing Yan E

T49 Dewi Weber E

Charley Hull carded five birdies and one bogey in the second round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge to consolidate her lead. Her score of 10-under 130 is an LPGA Tour career record for 36 holes.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda climbed to second place on the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge leaderboard after carding another round of 66 with five birdies and one bogey. Korda is aiming for her third victory at Pelican Golf Club (2021, 2022).

The best score of the day was Alexa Pano's 6-under 64, which was good enough to move her up 31 places on the leaderboard and into a tie for third. Pano carded nine birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey.

