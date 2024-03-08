2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ended with Shane Lowry in the lead. The Irish golfer carded a 6-under 66 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the end of the opening round. Having played in five editions of the tournament before, this is the first time Lowry broke 70. Justin Lower and Hideki Matsuyama are trailing the leader.

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, being played at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, will resume on Friday, March 8. The second round of the competition will tee off at 7:45 am ET with David Ford and Webb Simpson on the first tee. The pairing of Grayson Murray and Erik van Rooyen will follow suit at 7:55 am ET.

Notably, round 1 leader Lowry will take his first tee at 10:20 am ET. Ludvig Aberg will join him. Interestingly, the duo will follow the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy, who’ll take the first tee at 10:10 am ET. T2 Justin Lower will tee off at 11:05 am ET alongside Luke List, while second T2 Hideki Matsuyama will resume play at 12:15 pm ET with Russell Henley.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler finished round 1 at T20. He will resume play on Friday at 1:10 pm ET. Sam Burns will join him. All 69 players on the event field will return on Friday for the $20,000,000 competition.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

7:45 am - David Ford, Webb Simpson

7:55 am - Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

8:05 am - Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

8:15 am - Corey Conners, Eric Cole

8:25 am - Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

8:35 am - Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8:45 am - Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

8:55 am - Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

9:05 am - Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

9:20 am - Adam Svensson, Harris English

9:30 am - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

9:40 am - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

9:50 am - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

10:00 am - Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:10 am - Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

10:20 am - Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry

10:30 am - Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

10:40 am - Nick Dunlap

10:55 am - C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger

11:05 am - Luke List, Justin Lower

11:15 am - Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

11:25 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

11:35 am - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

11:45 am - Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

11:55 am - Jason Day, Tom Hoge

12:05 pm - Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

12:15 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

12:30 pm - Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

12:40 pm - Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

12:50 pm - Brian Harman, J.T. Poston

1:00 pm - Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:10 pm - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

1:30 pm - Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

1:40 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated after round 2.