2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is all set to be held from March 7 to 10 at the Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. The tournament is slated to be the next signature event on the PGA Tour's schedule, and will boast a prize purse of $9 million.
Being a signature event, the tournament will also have a limited field of 70 golfers. The event will be headlined by the top golfers in the world, including some who are favorite to win the event.
Needless to say, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational with odds of +600 according to CBS Sports. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite to win the event, with odds of +900. Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay round off the top 5 favorites at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Odds for full field at 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational explored
Following are the odds for the full field at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +650
- Rory McIlroy +900
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Viktor Hovland +1400
- Patrick Cantlay +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Sam Burns +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Will Zalatoris +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Max Homa +2500
- Cameron Young +2500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
- Justin Thomas +3000
- Jason Day +3000
- Min Woo Lee +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Byeong Hun An +4500
- Tom Kim +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Jake Knapp +5000
- Harris English +5000
- Corey Conners +5000
- Chris Kirk +5000
- Adam Scott +5000
- Sungjae Im +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +5500
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Sahith Theegala +6000
- Adam Hadwin +6000
- Erik Van Rooyen +6000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
- Si Woo Kim +7500
- Matthieu Pavon +7500
- J.T. Poston +7500
- Eric Cole +7500
- Emiliano Grillo +7500
- Stephan Jaeger +8000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +8000
- Cam Davis +8000
- Tom Hoge +9000
- Rickie Fowler +9000
- Luke List +9000
- Austin Eckroat +9000
- Patrick Rodgers +10000
- Sepp Straka +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Adam Svensson +11000
- Lucas Glover +13000
- Denny McCarthy +13000
- Adam Schenk +13000
- Taylor Moore +15000
- Nick Taylor +15000
- Brendon Todd +15000
- Andrew Putnam +15000
- C.T. Pan +18000
- Sami Valimaki +20000
- Webb Simpson +30000
- Seamus Power +30000
- Nick Dunlap +30000
- Mackenzie Hughes +30000
- Lee Hodges +30000
- Justin Lower +30000
- Grayson Murray +40000
- David Ford +80000
Will Zalatoris is another frontrunner to win the event. The likes of Erik Van Rooyen and Sahith Theegala are also long shot favorites to win.