2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is all set to be held from March 7 to 10 at the Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. The tournament is slated to be the next signature event on the PGA Tour's schedule, and will boast a prize purse of $9 million.

Being a signature event, the tournament will also have a limited field of 70 golfers. The event will be headlined by the top golfers in the world, including some who are favorite to win the event.

Needless to say, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational with odds of +600 according to CBS Sports. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite to win the event, with odds of +900. Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay round off the top 5 favorites at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Odds for full field at 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational explored

Following are the odds for the full field at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +900

Xander Schauffele +1400

Viktor Hovland +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Jordan Spieth +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Max Homa +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Justin Thomas +3000

Jason Day +3000

Min Woo Lee +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Tom Kim +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Jake Knapp +5000

Harris English +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Chris Kirk +5000

Adam Scott +5000

Sungjae Im +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Shane Lowry +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000

Si Woo Kim +7500

Matthieu Pavon +7500

J.T. Poston +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Stephan Jaeger +8000

Nicolai Hojgaard +8000

Cam Davis +8000

Tom Hoge +9000

Rickie Fowler +9000

Luke List +9000

Austin Eckroat +9000

Patrick Rodgers +10000

Sepp Straka +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Adam Svensson +11000

Lucas Glover +13000

Denny McCarthy +13000

Adam Schenk +13000

Taylor Moore +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Brendon Todd +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

C.T. Pan +18000

Sami Valimaki +20000

Webb Simpson +30000

Seamus Power +30000

Nick Dunlap +30000

Mackenzie Hughes +30000

Lee Hodges +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Grayson Murray +40000

David Ford +80000

Will Zalatoris is another frontrunner to win the event. The likes of Erik Van Rooyen and Sahith Theegala are also long shot favorites to win.