2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Prize money payout for each golfer from $20,000,000 purse explored

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature Event of the 2024 PGA Tour season. As announced in the preseason, it has a purse of $20,000,000 and awards 700 FedEx Cup ranking points to the champion.

The winner of the tournament will have a $4 million paycheck. The top 4 (depending on ties) will be paid $1 million or more. More than half of the field will receive prizes of $100,000 or more.

Expand Tweet

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for each player in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. It may vary depending on ties and the number of players who make the cut:

1: $4 million

2: $2.2 million

3: $1.4 million

4: $1 million

5: $840,000

6: $760,000

7: $700,000

8: $646,000

9: $600,000

10: $556,000

11: $514,000

12: $472,000

13: $430,000

14: $389,000

15: $369,000

16: $349,000

17: $329,000

18: $309,000

19: $289,000

20: $269,000

21: $250,000

22: $233,000

23: $216,000

24: $200,000

25: $184,000

26: $168,000

27: $161,000

28: $154,000

29: $147,000

30: $140,000

31: $133,000

32: $126,000

33: $119,000

34: $114,000

35: $109,000

36: $104,000

37: $99,000

38: $94,000

39: $90,000

40: $86,000

41: $82,000

42: $78,000

43: $74,000

44: $70,000

45: $66,000

46: $62,000

47: $58,000

48: $56,000

49: $54,000

50: $52,000

51: $51,000

52: $50,000

53: $49,000

54: $48,000

55: $47,000

56: $46,000

57: $45,000

58: $44,000

59: $43,000

60: $42,000

61: $41,000

62: $40,000

63: $39,000

64: $38,000

65: $37,000

66: $36,000

67: $35,000

68: $34,000

69: $33,000.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational purse over the years

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was founded in 1966 under the name Florida Citrus Open Invitational. The purse was $110,000 and the winner earned $21,000. A year later, the purse grew to $115,000, with $23,000 going to the winner.

By 1970 the purse was set at $150,000, with $30,000 as the winner's share. One of those who collected that prize was Arnold Palmer himself when he won in 1971. The purse increased again in 1975, when it reached $200,000, with $40,000 going to the first-place holder.

In 1979, the purse reached the $250,000 mark and just one year later it reached $300,000. By 1985, it had surpassed the $500,000 mark, and six years later, it hit the $1 million mark.

Since then, the Arnold Palmer Invitational purse has grown practically every other year. It reached $2 million in 1998, $3 million in 2000, $4 million in 2002 and $5 million in 2004.

Tiger Woods was the first winner to collect $500,000 (2000) and also more than $1 million (2008).

The $6 million purse was surpassed in 2009, $8 million in 2017, and $10 million in 2022. However, the most significant year-to-year jump occurred in 2023, when it increased from $12 million to $20 million, marking one of the largest increases in the PGA Tour.