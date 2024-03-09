2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ended with a six-way tie for the lead. Round 1 leader Shane Lowry shared the lead with World No. 1 and event favorite Scottie Scheffler and signature event winners Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama. Brian Harman and Russell Henley are also in the mix.

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, being played at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, will resume on Saturday, March 9. The third round of the competition will tee off at 8:45 am ET with Rickie Fowler and Christiaan Bezuidenhout on the first tee. The pairing of Luke List and Tom Kim will follow suit at 8:55 am.

Notably, round 1 leader Lowry will take the last tee of the day at 1:40 pm. Hideki Matsuyama will join him. T1 sharers Russell Henley and Brian Harman will tee off together at 1:30 pm, while Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler will hit the first tee 10 minutes before them.

Meanwhile, fan-favorite Rory McIlroy, who sits T30 on the leaderboard, will tee off at 10:50 am alongside Jordan Spieth.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 3 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 3 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

8:45 am - Rickie Fowler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:55 am - Luke List, Tom Kim

9:05 am - Jake Knapp, Ludvig Aberg

9:15 am - Keegan Bradley, Patrick Rodgers

9:25 am - Nick Dunlap, Mackenzie Hughes

9:35 am - Patrick Cantlay, Seamus Power

9:45 am - J.T. Poston, Denny McCarthy

9:55 am - Erik van Rooyen, Si Woo Kim

10:10 am - Jason Day, Grayson Murray

10:20 am - Webb Simpson, Adam Hadwin

10:30 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk

10:40 am - Justin Lower, Tom Hoge

10:50 am - Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

11:00 am - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

11:10 am - Matthieu Pavon, Eric Cole

11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam

11:35 am - Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee

11:45 am - Cam Davis, Harris English

11:55 am - Lee Hodges, Austin Eckroat

12:05 pm - C.T. Pan, Brendon Todd

12:15 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:25 pm - Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland

12:35 pm - Max Homa, Nick Taylor

12:45 pm - Byeong Hun An, Sahith Theegala

1:00 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Justin Thomas

1:10 pm - Will Zalatoris, Emiliano Grillo

1:20 pm - Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler

1:30 pm - Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1:40 pm - Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field of 69 players was trimmed to 58 on Friday owing to the traditional 36-hole cut. Only golfers who shot 3-over 147 or better remain in the competition. It is pertinent to note that several big names like Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Nicolai Hojgaard, and defending champion Kurt Kitayama crashed out of the competition after the second round.

With a limited field and tight competition on the top, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top of the PGA Tour's $20,000,000 competition on Sunday.