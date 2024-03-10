2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Sunday final round tee times and pairings explored

An eventful day 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ended with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and round 1 leader Shane Lowry sharing the lead. The two golfers currently sit at 9 under, while Wyndham Clark, sits solo third at 7 under. Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris follow the top 3 after T4.

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, being played at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, will begin its final round on Sunday, March 10. The fourth round of the competition will tee off at 8:40 am ET with Nick Dunlap and Jake Knapp on the first tee. The pairing of Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka will follow suit at 8:55 am.

Expand Tweet

Notably, leaders Scheffler and Lowry will take the last tee of the day at 1:35 pm. Meanwhile, Clark will hit the tee alongside Zalatoris at 1:25 pm. Fan-favorite Rory McIlroy, who sits T8 on the leaderboard, will tee off at 1:05 pm alongside Harris English. With a tightly knitted top 10 in competition, it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top on Sunday.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete day 4 tee times for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

8:40 am - Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp

8:50 am - Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

9:00 am - J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin

9:10 am - Luke List, C.T. Pan

9:20 am - Xander Schauffele, Min Woo Lee

9:30 am - Denny McCarthy, Matthieu Pavon

9:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Rodgers

9:50 am - Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler

10:05 am - Erik van Rooyen, Jason Day

10:15 am - Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

10:25 am - Cam Davis, Byeong Hun An

10:35 am - Grayson Murray, Taylor Moore

10:45 am - Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim

10:55 am - Ludvig Aberg, Keegan Bradley

11:05 am - Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger

11:15 am - Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland

11:30 am - Seamus Power, Chris Kirk

11:40 am - Nick Taylor, Brian Harman

11:50 am - Cameron Young, Andrew Putnam

12:00 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Webb Simpson

12:10 pm - Lee Hodges, Brendon Todd

12:20 pm - Justin Thomas, Eric Cole

12:30 pm - Corey Conners, Sungjae Im

12:40 pm - Justin Lower, Tom Hoge

12:55 pm - Sam Burns, Max Homa

1:05 pm - Harris English, Rory McIlroy

1:15 pm - Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama

1:25 pm - Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

1:35 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

For the unversed, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which started with a 69-player field, has a $20,000,000 prize purse. The champion golfer will bag a whopping $4,000,000 along with valuable FedEx Cup points.

The final leaderboard for the PGA Tour event will be updated after round 4’s play.