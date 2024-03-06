2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is set to begin at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Thursday, March 7. The fourth signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will see a 69-player field compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse on offer. The event will feature 42 of the top 50 players in the world among the top contenders.

Round 1 of the PGA Tour competition will tee off at 7:45 am (ET) with The American Express champion Nick Dunlap on the first tee. The grouping of C.T. Pan and Stephan Jaeger will follow suit at 7:55 am. The final tee of the day will be at 1:40 pm. The pairing of Sami Valimaki and Adam Scott will take the late tee-off.

Notably, Arnold Palmer Invitational favorite and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 10:10 am. Sam Burns will join him on the first tee. Meanwhile, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will start his outing at 1:20 pm alongside Collin Morikawa. Reigning champion Kurt Kitayama also returns this weekend to defend his title and will take his first tee at 1:00 pm alongside Max Homa.

For the unversed, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is the 10th tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule. It takes place parallel to the circuit’s Puerto Rico Open. Apart from Scheffler and McIlroy, the event will also feature several big names including Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational round 1 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (All times ET):

1st tee

7:45 am - Nick Dunlap

7:55 am - C.T. Pan, Stephan Jaeger

8:05 am - Luke List, Justin Lower

8:15 am - Will Zalatoris, Min Woo Lee

8:25 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk

8:35 am - Nick Taylor, Sepp Straka

8:45 am - Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose

8:55 am - Jason Day, Tom Hoge

9:05 am - Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:20 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

9:30 am - Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam

9:40 am - Chris Kirk, Lee Hodges

9:50 am - Brian Harman, J.T. Poston

10:00 am - Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

10:10 am - Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

10:20 am - Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler

10:30 am - Austin Eckroat, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nicolai Hojgaard

10:55 am - David Ford, Webb Simpson

11:05 am - Grayson Murray, Erik van Rooyen

11:15 am - Jake Knapp, Justin Thomas

11:25 am - Corey Conners, Eric Cole

11:35 am - Cam Davis, Denny McCarthy

11:45 am - Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:55 am - Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An

12:05 pm - Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im

12:15 pm - Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

12:30 pm - Adam Svensson, Harris English

12:40 pm - Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood

12:50 pm - Cameron Young, Lucas Glover

1:00 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa

1:10 pm - Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

1:20 pm - Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy

1:30 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry

1:40 pm - Sami Valimaki, Adam Scott

Friday’s round 2 tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational will be updated soon.