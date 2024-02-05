2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final-round canceled due to bad weather, 54-hole leader wins the event

The fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was canceled due to inclement weather, which resulted in shortening the tournament to 54 holes and declaring the three-round leader, Wyndham Clark, as the winner.

Clark entered Sunday (February 4) with a one-stroke lead, but the final round could never begin as the weather hadn't been favorable since the beginning. The tee times were postponed twice before canceling the day's play completely. Initially, it was announced that the final round would take place on Monday (February 5), but the forecast didn't seem promising, resulting in shortening the event to 54 holes.

The PGA Tour Committee released an official statement explaining the situation. The statement read:

"The storm affecting the Monterey Peninsula throughout the day Sunday is forecast to continue into the early hours of Monday with very strong winds.

"Although conditions are forecast to improve through the morning Monday, after consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities, who have implemented a Shelter in Place order until early tomorrow morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents, there will be no play on Monday. Therefore, in accordance with the PGA TOUR Regulations the tournament results will be final through the conclusion of 54 holes."

Expand Tweet

Earlier, Clark had carded 12-under 60 on the third day at Pebble Beach to break the course record at Pebble Beach. Ludvig Aberg finished runner-up at 16-under, followed by Matthieu Pavon at 15-under. Pavon had won the Farmers Insurance Open last week to become the first French player to win the PGA Tour title.

The last time the PGA Tour witnessed a 54-hole winner was at the 2016 Zurich Classic in New Orleans. Dustin Johnson was the last 54-hole winner at Pebble Beach in 2009.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am win marked Clark's third victory on the PGA Tour, all achieved within one year. In the previous year, he secured wins at the Wells Fargo Championship and the US Open.

How much prize money did Wyndham Clark claim for his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am win?

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was the second Signature event of this season and had a purse size of $20 million. Wyndham Clark bagged $3.6 million for his third win on the PGA Tour. Notably, each of his three victories boasted the highest purse size, with a winner's prize of $3.6 million.

Here's the payout for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1. Wyndham Clark: $3,600,000

2. Ludvig Aberg: $2,180,000

3. Matthieu Pavon: $1,380,000

T4. Mark Hubbard: $877,500

T4. Thomas Detry: $877,500

T6. Jason Day: $642,500

T6. Justin Thomas: $642,500

T6. Tom Hoge: $642,500

T6. Scottie Scheffler: $642,500

10. Sam Burns: $545,000

T11. Justin Rose: $465,000

T11. Keegan Bradley: $465,000

T11. Patrick Cantlay: $465,000

T14. Eric Cole: $322,500

T14. Si Woo Kim: $322,500

T14. Peter Malnati: $322,500

T14. Beau Hossler: $322,500

T14. Collin Morikawa: $322,500

T14. Emiliano Grillo: $322,500

T20. Adam Scott: $210,333

T20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $210,333

T20. Erik van Rooyen: $210,333

T20. Cam Davis: $210,333

T20. Sahith Theegala: $210,333

T20. J.T. Poston: $210,333