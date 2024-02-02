2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Friday round 2 tee times and pairing explored

Day 1 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ended with Thomas Detry. The Belgian golfer carded 9-under-63 on Thursday to take the single-shot lead. The 31-year-old sank eight birdies in his bogey-free round to take advantage over second-placed Patrick Cantlay at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Round 2 of the Pebble Beach event will tee off on Friday at 11:45 am. The pairing of Hideki Matsuyama and Mackenzie Hughes will begin the proceedings at the first tee of the Pebble Beach course. Meanwhile, Davis Riley and Adam Schenk will occupy the 10th tee on the course.
Notably, the grouping of Erik van Rooyen and S.H. Kim will begin the Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 2 play on the Spyglass Hill course. They will take the first tee at 11:45 am. Lucas Glover and Seamus Power will take their first tee at the course’s 10th tee at the same time.
Day 1 leader Detry will resume play at 12:33 pm. He will take the first tee at the Pebble Beach course alongside Nicolai Hojgaard.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 2 tee times
Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):
Pebble Beach
1st tee
- 11:45 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 11:57 am - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 12:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
- 12:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
- 12:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An
- 12:45 pm - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg
- 12:57 pm - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 1:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott
10th tee
- 11:45 am - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk
- 11:57 am - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston
- 12:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners
- 12:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day
- 12:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry
- 12:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray
- 12:57 pm - Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 1:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
- 1:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges
- 1:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger
Spyglass Hill
1st tee
- 11:45 am - Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim
- 11:57 am - Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson
- 12:09 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
- 12:21 pm - Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu
- 12:33 pm - Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun
- 12:45 pm - Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:57 pm - Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy
- 1:09 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder
- 1:21 pm - Tom Kim, Nick Taylor
- 1:33 pm - Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley
10th tee
- 11:45 am - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power
- 11:57 am - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau
- 12:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
- 12:21 pm - Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele
- 12:33 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati
- 12:45 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
- 12:57 pm - Russell Henley, Brendon Todd
- 1:09 pm - Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
- 1:21 pm - Max Homa, Maverick McNealy
- 1:33 pm - Webb Simpson, Luke List
Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Friday’s round.