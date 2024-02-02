2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Friday round 2 tee times and pairing explored

Day 1 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ended with Thomas Detry. The Belgian golfer carded 9-under-63 on Thursday to take the single-shot lead. The 31-year-old sank eight birdies in his bogey-free round to take advantage over second-placed Patrick Cantlay at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Round 2 of the Pebble Beach event will tee off on Friday at 11:45 am. The pairing of Hideki Matsuyama and Mackenzie Hughes will begin the proceedings at the first tee of the Pebble Beach course. Meanwhile, Davis Riley and Adam Schenk will occupy the 10th tee on the course.

Notably, the grouping of Erik van Rooyen and S.H. Kim will begin the Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 2 play on the Spyglass Hill course. They will take the first tee at 11:45 am. Lucas Glover and Seamus Power will take their first tee at the course’s 10th tee at the same time.

Day 1 leader Detry will resume play at 12:33 pm. He will take the first tee at the Pebble Beach course alongside Nicolai Hojgaard.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

Pebble Beach

1st tee

11:45 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

11:57 am - Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

12:09 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

12:21 pm - Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

12:33 pm - Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An

12:45 pm - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg

12:57 pm - Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

1:09 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

1:21 pm - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

1:33 pm - Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

10th tee

11:45 am - Davis Riley, Adam Schenk

11:57 am - Cam Davis, J.T. Poston

12:09 pm - Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

12:21 pm - Wyndham Clark, Jason Day

12:33 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry

12:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray

12:57 pm - Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1:09 pm - Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

1:21 pm - Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges

1:33 pm - Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

Spyglass Hill

1st tee

11:45 am - Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim

11:57 am - Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

12:09 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

12:21 pm - Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu

12:33 pm - Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun

12:45 pm - Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery

12:57 pm - Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy

1:09 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder

1:21 pm - Tom Kim, Nick Taylor

1:33 pm - Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

10th tee

11:45 am - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power

11:57 am - Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

12:09 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

12:21 pm - Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

12:33 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati

12:45 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

12:57 pm - Russell Henley, Brendon Todd

1:09 pm - Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

1:21 pm - Max Homa, Maverick McNealy

1:33 pm - Webb Simpson, Luke List

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Friday’s round.