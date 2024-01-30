2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is all set to be held from February 1 to 4 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links Course California. Boasting a prize purse of $20 million, the tournament serves as the second signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season.
The tournament will consist of a total field of 160 golfers, of which 80 will be pro golfers and the other 80 will be celebrity golfers. All players will team up in pairs of two (one pro and one amateur) to play for the first two days of the tournament. The pros will then also advance to day three and four of the tournament, where the winner will take away $3.6 million.
Golf Channel and CBS will be providing the TV coverage for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. Following is the schedule that will be followed for the TV coverage:
- Thursday, Feb. 1: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, Feb. 2: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, Feb. 3: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday, Feb. 4: 1-3 p.m. Et (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will also be broadcast on Paramount+, Peacock TV and ESPN+. ESPN+ will be providing featured group coverage.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am boasts talented field of golfers
Justin Rose is the defending Champion for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, he will be facing tough competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, who are also favorites to win the tournament.
American Express winner Nick Dunlap will also be making his debut as a pro at the tournament. Following is the list of all pro golfers committed to playing this weekend:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory Mcllroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- J. J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu