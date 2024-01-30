2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is all set to be held from February 1 to 4 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links Course California. Boasting a prize purse of $20 million, the tournament serves as the second signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The tournament will consist of a total field of 160 golfers, of which 80 will be pro golfers and the other 80 will be celebrity golfers. All players will team up in pairs of two (one pro and one amateur) to play for the first two days of the tournament. The pros will then also advance to day three and four of the tournament, where the winner will take away $3.6 million.

Golf Channel and CBS will be providing the TV coverage for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. Following is the schedule that will be followed for the TV coverage:

Thursday, Feb. 1: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 2: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 3: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 4: 1-3 p.m. Et (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will also be broadcast on Paramount+, Peacock TV and ESPN+. ESPN+ will be providing featured group coverage.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am boasts talented field of golfers

Justin Rose is the defending Champion for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. However, he will be facing tough competition from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, who are also favorites to win the tournament.

American Express winner Nick Dunlap will also be making his debut as a pro at the tournament. Following is the list of all pro golfers committed to playing this weekend:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory Mcllroy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

J. J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu