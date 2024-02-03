2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday round 3 tee times and pairing explored

Day 2 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ended with a three-way tie for the lead. Event favorite Scottie Scheffler bounced back from his T14 finish on day 1 to take the top spot. He shot an 8-under 64 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday to share the lead with Ludvig Aberg and Thomas Detry.
The pro-am part of this reimagined tournament ended on Friday. The tournament will return for its third round on Saturday with only the pros taking the tees. Round 3 of the Pebble Beach event will tee off on Saturday at 11:12 am. The group of Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, and Sepp Straka will take the first tee on the Pebble Beach course.
Meanwhile, Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, and Jordan Spieth will take the 10th tee on the course. Notably, leaders Scheffler, Detry, and Aberg will take the late tee at 1:35 pm. They will follow the grouping of Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and Emiliano Grillo, who will begin their round at 1:24 pm.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am fan favorite Rory McIlroy will have his first tee-off at 12:29 pm. He will be joined by Adam Schenk and Xander Schauffele.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 3 tee times
Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):
1st tee
- 11:12 am - Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka
- 11:23 am - Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:34 am - S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners
- 11:45 am - Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List
- 11:56 am - Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole
- 12:07 pm - Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:18 pm - Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis
- 12:29 pm - Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder
- 12:40 pm - Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston
- 12:51 pm - Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns
- 1:02 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:13 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler
- 1:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:35 pm - Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
10th tee
- 11:12 am - Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth
- 11:23 am - Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:34 am - Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley
- 11:45 am - Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An
- 11:56 am - Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa
- 12:07 pm - Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd
- 12:18 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
- 12:29 pm - Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
- 12:40 pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges
- 12:51 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun
- 1:02 pm - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im
- 1:13 pm - Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers
- 1:24 pm - Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley
Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Friday’s play.