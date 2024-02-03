2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Saturday round 3 tee times and pairing explored

Day 2 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ended with a three-way tie for the lead. Event favorite Scottie Scheffler bounced back from his T14 finish on day 1 to take the top spot. He shot an 8-under 64 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Friday to share the lead with Ludvig Aberg and Thomas Detry.

The pro-am part of this reimagined tournament ended on Friday. The tournament will return for its third round on Saturday with only the pros taking the tees. Round 3 of the Pebble Beach event will tee off on Saturday at 11:12 am. The group of Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, and Sepp Straka will take the first tee on the Pebble Beach course.

Meanwhile, Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, and Jordan Spieth will take the 10th tee on the course. Notably, leaders Scheffler, Detry, and Aberg will take the late tee at 1:35 pm. They will follow the grouping of Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and Emiliano Grillo, who will begin their round at 1:24 pm.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am fan favorite Rory McIlroy will have his first tee-off at 12:29 pm. He will be joined by Adam Schenk and Xander Schauffele.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am round 3 tee times

Listed below are the complete Saturday tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

1st tee

11:12 am - Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka

11:23 am - Keith Mitchell, Jason Day, Taylor Montgomery

11:34 am - S.H. Kim, Taylor Moore, Corey Conners

11:45 am - Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List

11:56 am - Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole

12:07 pm - Matt Kuchar, Wyndham Clark, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:18 pm - Tom Kim, Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis

12:29 pm - Rickie Fowler, Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder

12:40 pm - Sahith Theegala, Mark Hubbard, J.T. Poston

12:51 pm - Si Woo Kim, Peter Malnati, Sam Burns

1:02 pm - Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:13 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Keegan Bradley, Beau Hossler

1:24 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo

1:35 pm - Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

10th tee

11:12 am - Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, Jordan Spieth

11:23 am - Andrew Putnam, Ben Griffin, Tommy Fleetwood

11:34 am - Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley

11:45 am - Webb Simpson, Davis Riley, Byeong Hun An

11:56 am - Grayson Murray, Brian Harman, Max Homa

12:07 pm - Adam Svensson, Brandon Wu, Brendon Todd

12:18 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

12:29 pm - Adam Schenk, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

12:40 pm - Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Lee Hodges

12:51 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun

1:02 pm - Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Sungjae Im

1:13 pm - Nick Taylor Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

1:24 pm - Nick Dunlap, Hayden Buckley

Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be updated after Friday’s play.