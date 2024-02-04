2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday Final Round: Tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will begin at 10:45 am ET on Sunday, February 4. Jordan Spieth and Taylor Montgomery will tee off from the first hole at Pebble Beach, while Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, and Matt Kuchar will begin from the 10th tee at the same time as the 10th hole.

54-hole leader Wyndham Clark will begin the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from the first tee at 1:08 p.m. ET, alongside Ludvig Aberg and Matthieu Pavon. Clark moved 22 spots on Saturday after shooting a course record of 60. At 17-under, he has a one-stroke lead over Aberg.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Tom Hoge and Justin Thomas for the Sunday round of Pebble Beach. The trio will tee off from the first hole at 12:46 p.m. ET.

Tee times for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am explored

Wyndham Clark leads after three rounds of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Here are the complete tee time details for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):

Tee 1

10:45 AM: Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery

10:56 AM: Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, and Adam Hadwin

11:07 AM : Corey Conners, Ben An, and Nicolai Hojgaard

11:18 AM: Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, and S.H. Kim

11:29 AM: Luke List, Alex Noren, and Denny McCarthy

11:40 AM : J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, and Sepp Straka

11:51 AM : Erik Van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala

12:02 PM : Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:13 PM : Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler

12:24 PM: Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, and Si Woo Kim

12:35 PM: Sam Burns, Justin Rose, and Keegan Bradley

12:46 PM : Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, and Scottie Scheffler

12:57 PM: Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, and Jason Day

1:08 PM : Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, and Matthieu Pavon

Tee 10

10:45 AM: Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, and Matt Kuchar

10:56 AM: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, and Adam Svensson

11:07 AM: Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau

11:18 AM: Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell

11:29 AM: Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, and J.J. Spaun

11:40 AM : Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, and Viktor Hovland

11:51 AM: Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, and Lee Hodges

12:02 PM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, and Greyson Murray

12:13 PM: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, and Sungjae Im

12:24 PM: Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, and Mackenzie Hughes

12:35 PM: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, and Alex Smalley

12:46 PM: Harris English, Hayden Buckley, and Davis Riley

12:57 PM: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap