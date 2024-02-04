2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday Final Round: Tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will begin at 10:45 am ET on Sunday, February 4. Jordan Spieth and Taylor Montgomery will tee off from the first hole at Pebble Beach, while Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, and Matt Kuchar will begin from the 10th tee at the same time as the 10th hole.
54-hole leader Wyndham Clark will begin the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from the first tee at 1:08 p.m. ET, alongside Ludvig Aberg and Matthieu Pavon. Clark moved 22 spots on Saturday after shooting a course record of 60. At 17-under, he has a one-stroke lead over Aberg.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is grouped with Tom Hoge and Justin Thomas for the Sunday round of Pebble Beach. The trio will tee off from the first hole at 12:46 p.m. ET.
Tee times for the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am explored
Here are the complete tee time details for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (All times ET):
Tee 1
- 10:45 AM: Jordan Spieth, Taylor Montgomery
- 10:56 AM: Tom Kim, Sam Ryder, and Adam Hadwin
- 11:07 AM : Corey Conners, Ben An, and Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:18 AM: Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, and S.H. Kim
- 11:29 AM: Luke List, Alex Noren, and Denny McCarthy
- 11:40 AM : J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, and Sepp Straka
- 11:51 AM : Erik Van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala
- 12:02 PM : Emiliano Grillo, Adam Scott, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:13 PM : Peter Malnati, Collin Morikawa, Beau Hossler
- 12:24 PM: Patrick Cantlay, Eric Cole, and Si Woo Kim
- 12:35 PM: Sam Burns, Justin Rose, and Keegan Bradley
- 12:46 PM : Tom Hoge, Justin Thomas, and Scottie Scheffler
- 12:57 PM: Mark Hubbard, Thomas Detry, and Jason Day
- 1:08 PM : Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, and Matthieu Pavon
Tee 10
- 10:45 AM: Maverick McNealy, Webb Simpson, and Matt Kuchar
- 10:56 AM: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, and Adam Svensson
- 11:07 AM: Brandon Wu, Nick Hardy, Tony Finau
- 11:18 AM: Rickie Fowler, Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
- 11:29 AM: Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, and J.J. Spaun
- 11:40 AM : Kevin Yu, Ben Griffin, and Viktor Hovland
- 11:51 AM: Brendon Todd, Russell Henley, and Lee Hodges
- 12:02 PM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover, and Greyson Murray
- 12:13 PM: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, and Sungjae Im
- 12:24 PM: Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, and Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:35 PM: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor, and Alex Smalley
- 12:46 PM: Harris English, Hayden Buckley, and Davis Riley
- 12:57 PM: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Dunlap