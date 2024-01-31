2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday round 1 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to begin on Thursday, February 1 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. The first round will start at 8:45, with Andrew Putnam and Grayson Murray teeing off at Spyglass Hill Course from the first hole. Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Åberg will tee off from the tenth tee.
On the Pebble Beach Golf Links Course, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hayden Buckley will tee off from the first tee, and Ben Griffin and Taylor Montgomery will play from the tenth tee for the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Here's a look at the complete tee times for the Thursday round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Tee times for the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble Beach:
8:45 am
- Tee 1: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
- Tee 10: Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery
8:57 am
- Tee 1: Russell Henley, Brendon Todd
- Tee 10: Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy
9:09 am
- Tee 1: Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
- Tee 10: Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder
9:21 am
- Tee 1: Max Homa, Maverick McNealy
- Tee 10: Tom Kim, Nick Taylor
9:33 am
- Tee 1: Webb Simpson, Luke List
- Tee 10: Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley
9:45 am
- Tee 1: Lucas Glover, Seamus Power
- Tee 10: Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim
9:57 am
- Tee 1: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau
- Tee 10: Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson
10:09 am
- Tee 1: Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
- Tee 10: Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
10:21 am
- Tee 1: Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele
- Tee 10: Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu
10:33 am
- Tee 1: Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati
- Tee 10: Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun
Spyglass Hill Tees:
8:45 am
- Tee 1: Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray
- Tee 10: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg
8:57 am
- Tee 1: Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- Tee 10: Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
9:09 am
- Tee 1: Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
- Tee 10: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
9:21 am
- Tee 1: Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges
- Tee 10: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
9:33 am
- Tee 1: Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger
- Tee 10: Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott
9:45 am
- Tee 1: Davis Riley, Adam Schenk
- Tee 10: Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
9:57 am
- Tee 1: Cam Davis, J.T. Poston
- Tee 10: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
10:09 am
- Tee 1: Tom Hoge, Corey Conners
- Tee 10: Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
10:21 am
- Tee 1: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day
- Tee 10: Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
10:33 am
- Tee 1: Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry
- Tee 10: Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An