2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday round 1 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is set to begin on Thursday, February 1 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. The first round will start at 8:45, with Andrew Putnam and Grayson Murray teeing off at Spyglass Hill Course from the first hole. Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Åberg will tee off from the tenth tee.

On the Pebble Beach Golf Links Course, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Hayden Buckley will tee off from the first tee, and Ben Griffin and Taylor Montgomery will play from the tenth tee for the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here's a look at the complete tee times for the Thursday round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Tee times for the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach:

8:45 am

Tee 1: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

Tee 10: Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery

8:57 am

Tee 1: Russell Henley, Brendon Todd

Tee 10: Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy

9:09 am

Tee 1: Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

Tee 10: Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder

9:21 am

Tee 1: Max Homa, Maverick McNealy

Tee 10: Tom Kim, Nick Taylor

9:33 am

Tee 1: Webb Simpson, Luke List

Tee 10: Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

9:45 am

Tee 1: Lucas Glover, Seamus Power

Tee 10: Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim

9:57 am

Tee 1: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

Tee 10: Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

10:09 am

Tee 1: Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

Tee 10: Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

10:21 am

Tee 1: Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

Tee 10: Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu

10:33 am

Tee 1: Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati

Tee 10: Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun

Spyglass Hill Tees:

8:45 am

Tee 1: Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray

Tee 10: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg

8:57 am

Tee 1: Sam Burns, Cameron Young

Tee 10: Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

9:09 am

Tee 1: Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

Tee 10: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

9:21 am

Tee 1: Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges

Tee 10: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

9:33 am

Tee 1: Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

Tee 10: Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

9:45 am

Tee 1: Davis Riley, Adam Schenk

Tee 10: Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

9:57 am

Tee 1: Cam Davis, J.T. Poston

Tee 10: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

10:09 am

Tee 1: Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

Tee 10: Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

10:21 am

Tee 1: Wyndham Clark, Jason Day

Tee 10: Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

10:33 am

Tee 1: Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry

Tee 10: Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun An