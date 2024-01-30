2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tickets: Price, availability and how to buy explored

After a successful Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour is back with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. The second signature event of the season will tee off at the at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach on Thursday, February 1. The no-cut, $20 million prize purse event tickets are almost sold out.
This year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am arguably has the strongest field in the tournament’s history. The event features the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, among its top contenders. Fans can watch 18 of the world’s top 20-ranked golfers in action this weekend.
Limited tickets are still available for the tournament and fans can buy general admission for as little as $43.
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tickets
Tickets for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, both general admission and VIP, can be bought online at StubHub. While the cheapest tickets start at $43, the VIP tickets start at $337.
The general admission ticket for Sunday’s final round starts at $110, while the VIP ticket will set you back by $452. Fans can watch Wednesday’s practice round at Pebble Beach Golf Links at $43. The VIP tickets for the same are sold out already.
Listed below are the price and availability of general admission and VIP tickets for each day of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
Wednesday
- Practice round at Pebble Beach Golf Links
- General ticket: From $43
- VIP: Sold out
Thursday
- Round 1: Professionals & Amateurs at Pebble Beach & Spyglass Hill
- General ticket: From $54
- VIP: $337
Friday
- Round 2: Professionals & Amateurs at Pebble Beach & Spyglass Hill
- General ticket: From $90
- VIP: $380
Saturday
- Round 3 – Professionals only at Pebble Beach Golf Links
- General ticket: From $157
- VIP: $501
Sunday
- Round 3: Professionals only at Pebble Beach Golf Links
- General ticket: From $110
- VIP: $452
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds
As mentioned above, the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am brings 80 world-class players to California. The fifth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule features a field stacked with high finishers from last season's FedEx Cup, winners from this season and the world’s top-ranked golfers.
Despite the big field, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler remains the event favorite. The golfer comes into the event at 8-to-1 (+800) odds, according to GNN. Unsurprisingly, Rory McIlroy is the second favorite at 17-to-2 odds. He is followed by Viktor Hovland at 13-to-1.
Xander Schauffele has 16-to-1 odds, while Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay carry 20-to-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- Scottie Scheffler - 800
- Rory McIlroy - 850
- Viktor Hovland - 1300
- Xander Schauffele - 1600
- Jordan Spieth - 2000
- Max Homa - 2000
- Patrick Cantlay - 2000
- Collin Morikawa - 2200
- Justin Thomas - 2500
- Ludvig Aberg - 2800
- Tony Finau - 3300
- Cameron Young - 4000
- Jason Day - 4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 4000
- Sam Burns - 4000
- Sungjae Im - 4000
- Tommy Fleetwood - 4000
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500
- Russell Henley - 5000
- Tom Kim - 5000
- Beau Hossler - 6000
- Byeong-Hun An - 6000
- Eric Cole - 6000
- Hideki Matsuyama - 6000
- J.T. Poston - 6000
- Keegan Bradley - 7000
- Sahith Theegala - 7000
- Adam Scott - 7500
- Brian Harman - 7500
- Denny McCarthy - 7500
- Nick Taylor - 7500
More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated soon.