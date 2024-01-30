2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tickets: Price, availability and how to buy explored

After a successful Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour is back with the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. The second signature event of the season will tee off at the at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach on Thursday, February 1. The no-cut, $20 million prize purse event tickets are almost sold out.

This year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am arguably has the strongest field in the tournament’s history. The event features the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, among its top contenders. Fans can watch 18 of the world’s top 20-ranked golfers in action this weekend.

Limited tickets are still available for the tournament and fans can buy general admission for as little as $43.

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tickets

Tickets for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, both general admission and VIP, can be bought online at StubHub. While the cheapest tickets start at $43, the VIP tickets start at $337.

The general admission ticket for Sunday’s final round starts at $110, while the VIP ticket will set you back by $452. Fans can watch Wednesday’s practice round at Pebble Beach Golf Links at $43. The VIP tickets for the same are sold out already.

Listed below are the price and availability of general admission and VIP tickets for each day of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Wednesday

Practice round at Pebble Beach Golf Links

General ticket: From $43

VIP: Sold out

Thursday

Round 1: Professionals & Amateurs at Pebble Beach & Spyglass Hill

General ticket: From $54

VIP: $337

Friday

Round 2: Professionals & Amateurs at Pebble Beach & Spyglass Hill

General ticket: From $90

VIP: $380

Saturday

Round 3 – Professionals only at Pebble Beach Golf Links

General ticket: From $157

VIP: $501

Sunday

Round 3: Professionals only at Pebble Beach Golf Links

General ticket: From $110

VIP: $452

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds

As mentioned above, the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am brings 80 world-class players to California. The fifth event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule features a field stacked with high finishers from last season's FedEx Cup, winners from this season and the world’s top-ranked golfers.

Despite the big field, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler remains the event favorite. The golfer comes into the event at 8-to-1 (+800) odds, according to GNN. Unsurprisingly, Rory McIlroy is the second favorite at 17-to-2 odds. He is followed by Viktor Hovland at 13-to-1.

Xander Schauffele has 16-to-1 odds, while Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay carry 20-to-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Scottie Scheffler - 800

Rory McIlroy - 850

Viktor Hovland - 1300

Xander Schauffele - 1600

Jordan Spieth - 2000

Max Homa - 2000

Patrick Cantlay - 2000

Collin Morikawa - 2200

Justin Thomas - 2500

Ludvig Aberg - 2800

Tony Finau - 3300

Cameron Young - 4000

Jason Day - 4000

Matt Fitzpatrick - 4000

Sam Burns - 4000

Sungjae Im - 4000

Tommy Fleetwood - 4000

Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500

Russell Henley - 5000

Tom Kim - 5000

Beau Hossler - 6000

Byeong-Hun An - 6000

Eric Cole - 6000

Hideki Matsuyama - 6000

J.T. Poston - 6000

Keegan Bradley - 7000

Sahith Theegala - 7000

Adam Scott - 7500

Brian Harman - 7500

Denny McCarthy - 7500

Nick Taylor - 7500

Adam Scott - 7500

Brian Harman - 7500

Denny McCarthy - 7500

Nick Taylor - 7500