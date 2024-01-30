2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am weather forecast: Will strong winds and rains be a factor at the event?

The last edition AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was not a pleasant experience for golfers on the course. Known to have rough whether, the tournament was suspended last year and finished on Monday instead of the usual Sunday. Strong winds were responsible for interrupting the game, and this year might not be all that different.
With speeds of up to 25 miles per hour, golfers would have to be on the lookout for strong winds. With a prize purse of $20 million, there is a lot at stake for the pros to perform their best.
The temperature would be average, varying anywhere between 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. The chances of rain, however, are high. Following is the rain forecast on all four days of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, according to NBC Sports:
- Thursday: 80% chance of rain
- Friday: 70% chance of rain
- Saturday: 15% chance of rain
- Sunday: 80% chance of rain
If the rains or winds get severe, there is a possibility that play might be suspended or postponed. Keeping the weather also in mind, this would be a challenging week for pros and celebrity golfers alike.
Full field for 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ft. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and defending champion Justin Rose. Following is the full field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory Mcllroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- J. J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
The tournament is slated to begin on February 1 and end on February 4.