2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am weather forecast: Will strong winds and rains be a factor at the event?

The last edition AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was not a pleasant experience for golfers on the course. Known to have rough whether, the tournament was suspended last year and finished on Monday instead of the usual Sunday. Strong winds were responsible for interrupting the game, and this year might not be all that different.

With speeds of up to 25 miles per hour, golfers would have to be on the lookout for strong winds. With a prize purse of $20 million, there is a lot at stake for the pros to perform their best.

The temperature would be average, varying anywhere between 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. The chances of rain, however, are high. Following is the rain forecast on all four days of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, according to NBC Sports:

Thursday: 80% chance of rain

Friday: 70% chance of rain

Saturday: 15% chance of rain

Sunday: 80% chance of rain

If the rains or winds get severe, there is a possibility that play might be suspended or postponed. Keeping the weather also in mind, this would be a challenging week for pros and celebrity golfers alike.

Full field for 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ft. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am would be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and defending champion Justin Rose. Following is the full field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory Mcllroy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

J. J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

The tournament is slated to begin on February 1 and end on February 4.