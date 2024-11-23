2024 Australian PGA Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

On Saturday, November 23, Elvis Smylie carded a 4-under 67 in the second round of the Australian PGA Championship to aggregate at 10-under. He holds a joint 36-hole lead alongside Cameron Smith, who fired a low 65 to take a one-shot lead.

The second round began on Saturday after no play occurred on the previous day. Following the two rounds at Royal Queensland Golf Course, the cutline was set at 2-under, with 72 players advancing to the final rounds.

The third round of the 2024 Australian PGA Championship will begin on Sunday, November 24, at 6:27 am local time. Quinnton Croker, Ryggs Johnston, and Haydn Barron will be the first group to tee off.

Leaders Cameron Smith and Elvis Smylie will be in the final group alongside Marc Leishman. The trio will begin their round on Sunday at 11 am local time.

Tee time details for the 2024 Australian PGA Championship round 3 explored

Elvis Smylie has a joint lead at the 2024 Australian PGA Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here are the tee time details for the 2024 Australian PGA Championship, Round 3:

6:27 am : Quinnton Croker, Ryggs Johnston, Haydn Barron

: Quinnton Croker, Ryggs Johnston, Haydn Barron 6:38 am : Cameron John, William Bruyeres, Rod Pampling

: Cameron John, William Bruyeres, Rod Pampling 6:49 am : Min Woo Lee, Hayden Hopewell, Jordan Doull

: Min Woo Lee, Hayden Hopewell, Jordan Doull 7:00 am : Corey Shaun, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Nick Voke

: Corey Shaun, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Nick Voke 7:11 am : Sebastian Garcia, Ashun Wu, Darcy Brereton

: Sebastian Garcia, Ashun Wu, Darcy Brereton 7:27 am : Cristobal Del Solar, Jake McLeod, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

: Cristobal Del Solar, Jake McLeod, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 7:38 am : Rafa Cabrera Bello, Curtis Luck, Angel Ayora

: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Curtis Luck, Angel Ayora 7:49 am : Oliver Lindell, Kade McBride, Todd Clements

: Oliver Lindell, Kade McBride, Todd Clements 8:00 am : Ryan Ang, Todd Sinnott, Lachlan Barker

: Ryan Ang, Todd Sinnott, Lachlan Barker 8:11 am : Aaron Pike, Anthony Quayle, Jak Carter

: Aaron Pike, Anthony Quayle, Jak Carter 8:27 am : James Marchesani, Kerry Mountcastle, Ricardo Gouveia

: James Marchesani, Kerry Mountcastle, Ricardo Gouveia 8:38 am : Nicolas Colsaerts, Tapio Pulkkanen, Nathan Barbieri

: Nicolas Colsaerts, Tapio Pulkkanen, Nathan Barbieri 8:49 am : Björn Åkesson, Lukas Nemecz, Filippo Celli

: Björn Åkesson, Lukas Nemecz, Filippo Celli 9:00 am : Jannik De Bruyn, John Parry, Adrien Saddier

: Jannik De Bruyn, John Parry, Adrien Saddier 9:11 am : Richie Ramsay, Harry Higgs, Freddy Schott

: Richie Ramsay, Harry Higgs, Freddy Schott 9:27 am : Jordan Smith, Brett Drewitt, Fred Biondi

: Jordan Smith, Brett Drewitt, Fred Biondi 9:38 am : Jeong Weon Ko, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denzel Ieremia

: Jeong Weon Ko, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denzel Ieremia 9:49 am : Geoff Ogilvy, Lucas Herbert, Victor Perez

: Geoff Ogilvy, Lucas Herbert, Victor Perez 10:00 am : Kazuma Kobori, Daniel Hillier, Ryan Van Velzen

: Kazuma Kobori, Daniel Hillier, Ryan Van Velzen 10:11 am : Jack Buchanan, Harrison Crowe, Jason Day

: Jack Buchanan, Harrison Crowe, Jason Day 10:27 am : Lincoln Tighe, Ivan Cantero, Matias Sanchez

: Lincoln Tighe, Ivan Cantero, Matias Sanchez 10:38 am : Cam Davis, Joel Girrbach, Ben Eccles

: Cam Davis, Joel Girrbach, Ben Eccles 10:49 am : Matthew Southgate, Aldrich Potgieter, David Micheluzzi

: Matthew Southgate, Aldrich Potgieter, David Micheluzzi 11:00 am: Marc Leishman, Elvis Smylie, Cam Smith

