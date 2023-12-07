The 2023 PGA Tour season is over. Ahead of the new season, the BMW Championship has now released an exclusive holiday ticket for the event to be held in August 2024. The special tickets for the Castle Pines Golf Club event are available online for fans, just ahead of the holiday season.

The BMW Championship next year will mark the PGA Tour’s return to Colorado after a 10-year break. The FedEx Cup Playoffs event was last played here in 2014 when the Cherry Hills Country Club hosted it. The 2024 edition is scheduled to be played at the Castle Pines Golf Club, making it the first Tour event since it hosted The International in 2006.

Fans can secure their tickets for the penultimate event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs from the event’s official website. Daily tickets range from $100 to $350. The championship offers Grounds, upgraded Trophy Club and other top-tier hospitality tickets in limited quantities before the holiday season.

All you need to know about the 2024 BMW Championship tickets

Holiday Ticket Option: The exclusive holiday ticket option for the 2024 BMW Championship is available till December 25. Fans can take up this limited-time-only ticket to get Any-Day Grounds access for $100. This is valid for any one round of the championship.

The Trophy Club: This is an upgraded venue with views of the 15th and 16th greens at Castle Pines Golf Club. The venue features a sports bar atmosphere with food, beverages, televisions, executive restrooms, and an outdoor seating area. A day’s ticket costs $195.

The Summit: This venue offers a panoramic view of the iconic 18th hole. It is covered, with outdoor stadium seating with private restroom facilities. Beer and wine, are also included with every ticket purchase. The tickets set you back $350 for a round.

More about the BMW Championship

Fans can grab the tickets for the 2024 BMW Championship early this time. Much like this year, the Championship will see the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings compete against each other. The golfers will play for the J.K. Wadley Trophy and a spot in the season finale TOUR Championship.

The event offers fans a chance to watch the circuit’s top players. 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs champion Viktor Hovland won the event this year. He bagged $3.6 million from the event’s $20 million purse. The Championship’s past champions include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Notably, all proceeds from the 2024 BMW Championship benefit the Evans Scholars Foundation and its mission for scholarships to deserving youth caddies. The event, backed by title sponsor BMW, has raised more than $44 million for caddie scholarships since its inception.

WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments Vince Pellegrino commented on the move to roll out a special holiday ticket option, and dubbed it “the perfect gift for a golf fan.” He further noted that the event organizers expect “record” ticket sales this season.