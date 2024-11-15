2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship day 2 suspended. Provisional leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship was suspended on Friday (Nov. 15) due to darkness. Eleven players were unable to finish and play will resume on Saturday at 06:00 Eastern Time.

Justin Lower continues to lead the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, now at 12-under. Lower holds a two-stroke lead over Robby Shelton and Ryan Moore.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Day 2 Provisional Leaderboard

The following is the leaderboard for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at the time the second round was suspended. Only the top 50 are included:

1 Justin Lower -12

T2 Robby Shelton -10

T2 Ryan Moore -10

T4 Sam Ryder -9

T4 Kevin Kisner -9

T6 Matti Schmid -8

T6 David Lipsky -8

T6 Francesco Molinari -8

T6 Greyson Sigg -8

T10 Ben Kohles -7

T10 Rafael Campos -7

T10 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -7

T10 Troy Merritt -7

T10 Lucas Glover -7

T10 Mark Hubbard -7

T10 Lanto Griffin -7

T10 Andrew Novak -7

T10 Vince Whaley -7

T10 Hayden Springer -7

T20 Rico Hoey -6

T20 William McGirt -6

T20 Alex Smalley -6

T20 Russell Knox -6

T20 Martin Laird -6

T20 Jhonattan Vegas -6

T26 Tyler Duncan -5

T26 S.H. Kim -5

T26 Chez Reavie -5

T26 Chad Ramey -5

T26 Maverick McNealy -5

T26 Garrick Higgo -5

T26 Callum Tarren -5

T26 Ben Griffin -5

T26 Pierceson Coody -5

T26 Mackenzie Hughes -5

T26 Trace Crowe -5

T26 Patrick Rodgers -5

T38 Tyson Alexander -4

T38 Nick Watney -4

T38 Brandon Wu -4

T38 Will Gordon -4

T38 Jacob Bridgeman -4

T38 Joseph Bramlett -4

T38 Kevin Dougherty -4

T45 Kevin Chappell -3

T45 Aaron Baddeley -3

T45 Tom Whitney -3

T45 Austin Smotherman -3

T45 Egor Eroshenko -3

T45 Ben Crane -3

T45 S.Y. Noh -3

T45 Henrik Norlander -3

T45 Carl Yuan -3

T45 Nico Echavarria -3

T45 Dylan Wu -3

T45 Michael Kim -3

T45 Wesley Bryan -3

T45 Chris Baker -3

T45 Blaine Hale, Jr. -3

Justin Lower matched his previous day's 65 to solidify his position atop the leaderboard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Lower carded seven birdies and one bogey and used only 21 putts during the round, a record for his PGA Tour career.

The best score of the day so far (9-under 62) belongs to Sam Ryder. The American carded 10 birdies and one bogey to move up 51 places on the leaderboard of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and into a share of fourth place.

With only eleven players left to complete the second round, the cut line of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is projected at 2 under. Players missing the cut include Nick Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Kevin Yu, Dough Gym and Peter Malnati.

Also missing the cut is 16-year-old amateur Miles Russell, who is making his second career start on the PGA Tour at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback