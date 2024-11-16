2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Day 3 weather update: Will extreme conditions affect third round

The weather conditions continued to affect play at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. For the second consecutive day, the round couldn't be completed due to darkness. The second round will resume at 6:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 16. As per Accuweather, the wind gusts will increase substantially in the third round.

In the morning, wind gusts are predicted to be 34 mph but they will increase to 58 mph by afternoon. The temperature is expected to range from the low-70s to mid-70s in the third round.

Regarding the weather, the PGA Tour statement read, via Royal Gazette:

"There is a threat of severe weather starting around 12 noon, specifically dangerously high winds. The safety of everyone involved with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including spectators, volunteers, players, caddies and staff, is our first and most important priority."

The PGA Tour has also indicated the possibility of suspending the third round in the afternoon. The statement further read:

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are preparing for the possibility of suspending third round tournament play on Saturday afternoon. This may include a stoppage of play and/or an order of evacuation from hospitality structures and from Port Royal Golf Course."

The weather will be sunny and breezy with a couple of showers expected in the third round. The probability of precipitation in the third round will be above 60% in the morning and afternoon.

Here's the weather report for the third round at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, as per Accuweather:

November 16:

Morning:

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

22°C (72°F) Weather: Partly sunny and breezy with a couple of showers

Partly sunny and breezy with a couple of showers Wind: W 28 km/h (17 mph)

W 28 km/h (17 mph) Wind Gusts: 54 km/h (34 mph)

54 km/h (34 mph) Humidity: 81%

81% Dew Point: 18°C (64°F)

18°C (64°F) Probability of Precipitation: 62%

62% Cloud Cover: 85%

85% Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

22°C (72°F) Weather: Partly sunny and very windy with a couple of showers

Partly sunny and very windy with a couple of showers Wind: NW 59 km/h (37 mph)

NW 59 km/h (37 mph) Wind Gusts: 93 km/h (58 mph)

93 km/h (58 mph) Humidity: 72%

72% Dew Point: 17°C (63°F)

17°C (63°F) Probability of Precipitation: 60%

60% Cloud Cover: 62%

62% Visibility: 8 km (5.0 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

21°C (70°F) Weather: Partly cloudy and very windy

Partly cloudy and very windy Wind: NW 41 km/h (25 mph)

NW 41 km/h (25 mph) Wind Gusts: 83 km/h (52 mph)

83 km/h (52 mph) Humidity: 67%

67% Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Cloud Cover: 40%

40% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

20°C (68°F) Weather: Partly cloudy and breezy

Partly cloudy and breezy Wind: WNW 32 km/h (20 mph)

WNW 32 km/h (20 mph) Wind Gusts: 63 km/h (39 mph)

63 km/h (39 mph) Humidity: 69%

69% Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Probability of Precipitation: 2%

2% Cloud Cover: 22%

22% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Weather forecast for the final round at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The weather conditions at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the final round will remain almost the same as in the third round. It is expected to be sunny and breezy with moderate wind gusts in comparison to the third round.

The probability of precipitation in the final round is predicted to be more than 60% in the morning and afternoon. The wind gusts would be in the range of 38 mph to 42 mph.

Here's the weather report for the final round at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, as per Accuweather:

November 17:

Morning:

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

21°C (70°F) Weather: Partly sunny and breezy with a couple of showers

Partly sunny and breezy with a couple of showers Wind: WNW 33 km/h (20 mph)

WNW 33 km/h (20 mph) Wind Gusts: 61 km/h (38 mph)

61 km/h (38 mph) Humidity: 67%

67% Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)

15°C (59°F) Probability of Precipitation: 60%

60% Precipitation: 0.8 mm (0.03 in)

0.8 mm (0.03 in) Rain: 0.8 mm (0.03 in)

0.8 mm (0.03 in) Cloud Cover: 51%

51% Visibility: 8 km (5.0 miles)

Afternoon:

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

22°C (72°F) Weather: Partly sunny and windy with a couple of showers

Partly sunny and windy with a couple of showers Wind: WNW 37 km/h (23 mph)

WNW 37 km/h (23 mph) Wind Gusts: 67 km/h (42 mph)

67 km/h (42 mph) Humidity: 64%

64% Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

14°C (57°F) Probability of Precipitation: 60%

60% Precipitation: 0.6 mm (0.02 in)

0.6 mm (0.02 in) Rain: 0.6 mm (0.02 in)

0.6 mm (0.02 in) Cloud Cover: 39%

39% Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Evening:

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

20°C (68°F) Weather: Partly cloudy and windy with a shower in spots

Partly cloudy and windy with a shower in spots Wind: WNW 35 km/h (22 mph)

WNW 35 km/h (22 mph) Wind Gusts: 65 km/h (40 mph)

65 km/h (40 mph) Humidity: 68%

68% Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

14°C (57°F) Probability of Precipitation: 41%

41% Precipitation: 0.3 mm (0.01 in)

0.3 mm (0.01 in) Rain: 0.3 mm (0.01 in)

0.3 mm (0.01 in) Cloud Cover: 33%

33% Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Overnight:

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

20°C (68°F) Weather: Partly cloudy and windy

Partly cloudy and windy Wind: NW 33 km/h (20 mph)

NW 33 km/h (20 mph) Wind Gusts: 61 km/h (38 mph)

61 km/h (38 mph) Humidity: 66%

66% Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

14°C (57°F) Probability of Precipitation: 25%

25% Precipitation: 0.0 mm (0.0 in)

0.0 mm (0.0 in) Cloud Cover: 40%

40% Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

