2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 weather forecast: Will it rain at the Colonial Country Club?

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is currently underway at the Colonial Country Club. The second round witnessed a slight stoppage during the final few moments due to dangerous weather at 5:05 p.m. (CDT).

However, the players finished their second round on the same day as the play resumed at 6:14 p.m. The weather forecast for Day 3 at the Colonial Country Club for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge looks decent.

According to the PGA Tour Communications weather forecast, the weather will be cloudy throughout the day. There will be hot and humid conditions through the day with a high temperature of 93F.

Expand Tweet

Like yesterday, there is also a prediction for strong winds later in the day with a slight chance of a thunderstorm between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

So, the leaders who tee off at 12:55 p.m. have a great challenge to play in strong winds and try to finish the game before any interruption to avoid losing momentum.

Currently, Davis Riley leads the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of -10. Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Coody are tied for second place at -8, while Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka and Keegan Bradley are T4 at -6 going into the 3rd round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 3 tee times

Round 3 tee times of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge (in CDT):

7:00 a.m. - Ben Silverman

7:05 a.m. - Troy Merritt, Parker Coody

7:15 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman

7:25 a.m. - Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim

7:35 a.m. - Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai

7:45 a.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges

7:55 a.m. - Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

8:05 a.m. - Justin Rose, Mac Meissner

8:15 a.m. - Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman

8:25 a.m. - Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson

8:35 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren

8:45 a.m. - Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

8:55 a.m. - Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan

9:10 a.m. - Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

9:20 a.m. - Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

9:30 a.m. - Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

9:40 a.m. - Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler

9:50 a.m. - Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird

10:00 a.m. - C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers

10:10 a.m. - K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett

10:20 a.m. - Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

10:30 a.m. - Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin

10:40 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd

10:50 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu

11:00 a.m. - Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee

11:15 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Adam Scott

11:25 a.m. - Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim

11:35 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

11:45 a.m. - Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar

11:55 a.m. - Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy

12:05 p.m. - Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

12:15 p.m. - Robby Shelton, Brian Harman

12:25 p.m. - Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway

12:35 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

12:45 p.m. - Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im

12:55 p.m. - Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley.