2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Power Rankings: Scottie Scheffler continues on top

Scottie Scheffler leads the PGA Tour's power rankings for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The PGA Tour event will be held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 23 to 26, 2024.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has had a good record at the tournament. In the 2022 tournament, he fell short in the playoffs with Sam Burns. In 2023, Scheffler finished tied at the third position with Harry Hall with a score of 7 under par.

Collin Morikawa is placed second in the Charles Schwab Challenge power rankings. He comes from a T4 finish at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla. He had three top-5 finishes in the 2024 season and will look to finally win his first tournament of the year.

Tony Finau, third in power rankings, comes from a T18 finish at the PGA Championship. It was his sixth top-20 finish of the season. Except for the last tournament he has made cuts in all seven tournaments at the Colonial Country Club with two top-5 finishes.

Placed fourth in the rankings is Harris English, who has had four top-20s at Colonial Country Club. Last year, he finished at T12. He has eight top-25 finishes this year.

Max Homa, fifth in power rankings, will look to do better than his T9 finish last year. The World No. 10 is looking for his first win this season. He has had six top-20 finishes with a T3 finish at the Augusta.

Justin Rose, sixth in the power rankings for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, finished tied in sixth position at the Valhalla Golf Club. His performance at the 2024 PGA Championship marked his sixth consecutive top-15 finish at a Major. At Colonial, he has had four top-20 finishes.

Next comes Thomas Detry, who had a T4 finish at the PGA Championship. The other players on the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge power rankings are:

Austin Eckroat

Jordan Spieth

Mark Hubbard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Lee Hodges

Robert MacIntyre

A look at Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2024

Further, Scottie Scheffler is in insane form in the 2024 season. He has had four wins, including the win at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. He also has 10 top-10 finishes in the 11 starts this season.

Scottie Scheffler has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and the RBC Heritage. He comes from a T8 finish at the Valhalla Golf Club from the 2024 PGA Championship. Further, he has had consecutive nine top-10 finishes.

Let's take a look at Scottie Scheffler's performance in the 2024 season:

The Sentry : T5 (66-64-71-66, 267, -25)

: T5 (66-64-71-66, 267, -25) The American Express : T17 (67-66-69-65, 267, -21)

: T17 (67-66-69-65, 267, -21) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T6 (69-64-70, 203, -13)

: T6 (69-64-70, 203, -13) WM Phoenix Open : T3 (68-66-66-66, 266, -18)

: T3 (68-66-66-66, 266, -18) The Genesis Invitational : T10 (68-70-70-68, 276, -8)

: T10 (68-70-70-68, 276, -8) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard : 1 (70-67-70-66, 273, -15)

: 1 (70-67-70-66, 273, -15) THE PLAYERS Championship : 1 (67-69-68-64, 268, -20)

: 1 (67-69-68-64, 268, -20) Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 (65-70-66-68, 269, -11)

: T2 (65-70-66-68, 269, -11) Masters Tournament : 1 (66-72-71-68, 277, -11)

: 1 (66-72-71-68, 277, -11) RBC Heritage : 1 (69-65-63-68, 265, -19)

: 1 (69-65-63-68, 265, -19) PGA Championship: T8 (67-66-73-65, 271, -13)