2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is all set to be held from May 23 to 26 at the Colonial Golf Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Boasting a prize purse of $9.1 million, the tournament will see the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa in the field this weekend.

Emiliano Grillo is the defending champion for the Charles Schwab Challenge after winning against Adam Schenk in a thrilling playoff. Viktor Hovland was one of the favorites to win the tournament this year but withdrew just days ahead. The likes of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will also not be a part of the field.

This year, for round 1, Grillo will tee it up alongside Chris Kirk and Jordan Spieth, both of whom have won the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past. Other notable pairings include the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley as well as Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim.

Scottie Scheffler enters the Charles Schwab Challenge as the favorite to win, with odds of +300. Morikawa is the next favorite with odds of +1400 and is followed by Jordan Spieth with odds of +1800.

Tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge explored

Following are the tee times and pairings for round 1 of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge (all times ET):

Tee 1

8:00 AM - Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini, Robby Shelton

8:11 AM - Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Carson Young

8:22 AM - Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai, Brandon Wu

8:33 AM - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun

8:44 AM - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

8:55 AM - Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brendon Todd

9:06 AM - Vincent Norrman, Chez Reavie, Harris English

9:17 AM - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley

9:28 AM - Jimmy Walker, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

9:39 AM - Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger

9:50 AM - Victor Perez, Ben Silverman, Michael Block

12:50 PM - Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

1:01 PM - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, Matti Schmid

1:12 PM - Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Carl Yuan

1:23 PM - Chad Ramey, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

1:34 PM - Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth

1:45 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley

1:56 PM - Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge

2:07 PM - Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Greyson Sigg

2:18 PM - Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole, Ben Taylor

2:29 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Kohles, Jorge Campillo

2:40 PM - Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Erik Barnes

Tee 10

8:00 AM - Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim

8:11 AM - Tyler Duncan, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens

8:22 AM - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

8:33 AM - Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston

8:44 AM - Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

8:55 AM - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott

9:06 AM - Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka

9:17 AM - Justin Lower, Dylan Wu, Harry Hall

9:28 AM - Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, David Lipsky

9:39 AM - Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner, Hayden Springer

9:50 AM - Chan Kim, David Skinns, Parker Coody

12:50 PM - Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, Callum Tarren

1:01 PM - Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam, Matt NeSmith

1:12 PM - Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander

1:23 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

1:34 PM - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im

1:45 PM - Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria, Brandt Snedeker

1:56 PM - Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

2:07 PM - Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Yu

2:18 PM - C.T. Pan, Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers

2:29 PM - Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Max Greyserman

2:40 PM - Paul Haley II, Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney

Golf Channel will be broadcasting the Charles Schwab Challenge for day 1 from 4pm to 7pm ET.