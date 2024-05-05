2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Day 4 weather forecast explored at TPC Craig Ranch

The final round of CJ Cup Byron Nelson is expected to be disturbed by the rain as the downpour is expected on Sunday, May 5 at TPC Craig Ranch.

As per AccuWeather, the weather on Sunday will mostly be cloudy and not too warm. The breeze is expected in the morning, with occasional rainfall. The maximum temperature will be as high as 77°. Due to the rain forecast, the final day tees were moved up from the initial time of 11 am ET. Besides, the fourth round will be played on split tees, unlike the usual single-tee format.

Here are the other weather details for the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Max UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Wind: SSW 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: 33 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 86%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 52%

Precipitation: 7.1 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 2

Hours of Rain: 2

Cloud Cover: 81%

When will the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tee off? Tee times explored

Here are the tee time details for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Day 4:

Hole No. 1

9:00 am - Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott, and Jorge Campillo

9:12 am - Luke List, Aaron Baddeley, and Nico Echavarria

9:24 am - Daniel Berger, Alex Smalley, and Adam Schenk

9:36 am - Patton Kizzire, Justin Lower, and Andrew Novak

9:48 am - S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, and Chris Gotterup

10:00 am - Zach Johnson, Nick Dunlap, and Aaron Rai

10:12 am - Stephan Jaeger, Ben Griffin, and Si Woo Kim

10:24 am - Troy Merritt, Sung Kang, and Min Woo Lee

10:36 am - Kevin Tway, Vince Whaley, and Byeong Hun An

10:48 am - Matt Wallace, Alex Noren, and Kelly Kraft

11:00 am - Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp, and Ben Kohles

Hole No. 10

9:00 am - Taiga Semikawa, Mark Hubbard, and Dylan Wu

9:12 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos, and Kevin Dougherty

9:24 am - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Riley, and Ryan McCormick

9:36 am - Henrik Norlander, Carson Young, and Tom Hoge

9:48 am - David Skinns, Austin Cook, and Max McGreevy

10:00 am - Harrison Endycott, K.H. Lee, and Tom Kim

10:12 am - Kris Kim (a), Tyson Alexander, and Martin Laird

10:24 am - Sam Stevens, Joel Dahmen, and Scott Piercy

10:36 am - Ben Martin, Jason Day, and Mackenzie Hughes

10:48 am - Kevin Chappell, Hayden Buckley, and S.Y. Noh

11:00 am - Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, and Tom Whitney