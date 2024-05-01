2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Tee times and pairings for Round 1 explored

After the team event last week, the PGA Tour is back with the individual format with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week. The event will take place from Thursday, May 2, to Sunday, May 5, at TPC Craig Ranch.

The tee times for the first two rounds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson have been announced. The first round will begin on Thursday, May 2, at 7:50 am ET with Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, and Kevin Yu playing from the first tee. At the same time, Michael Kim, Alex Noren, and Justin Lower will tee off from the tenth hole.

Tournament's favorite Jordan Spieth will tee off from the 10th hole on Thursday at 8:45 am ET. He is grouped with Sungjae Im and defending champion Jason Day for the first two rounds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Tee times explored for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1

Jason Day is the defending champion at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Here are the tee time details for the Thursday round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson (all times ET):

Tee 1

7:50 am: Kevin Chappell, Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Yu

8:01 am: Cody Gribble, Sean O’Hair, Ben Griffin

8:12 am: Wesley Bryan, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

8:23 am: Matt Wallace, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ

8:34 am: Vincent Norrman, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

8:45 am: Nico Echavarria, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

8:56 am: Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Matti Schmid

9:07 am: Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Robby Shelton

9:18 am: Ben Martin, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren

9:29 am: Zecheng Dou, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:40 am: Jimmy Stagner, Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormack

9:51 am: Ryo Hisatsune, Rico Hoey, Jarred Jeter

10:02 am: Austin Smotherman, Sami Valimaki, Brad Hopfinger

1:00 pm: Jimmy Walker, Alex Smalley, Scott Gutschewski

1:11 pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Beau Hossler, Dylan Wu

1:22 pm: Hayden Buckley, Justin Suh, Harry Hall

1:33 pm: Jake Knapp, Luke List, Adam Schenk

1:44 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Nick Dunlap, Byeong Hun An

1:55 pm: Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Adam Scott

2:06 pm: Kevin Tway, Thomas Detry, Min Woo Lee

2:17 pm: Troy Merritt, Vince Whaley, Andrew Novak

2:28 pm: S.H. Kim, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

2:39 pm: Ryan Fox, Hayden Springer, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:50 pm: Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Pierceson Coody

3:01 pm: Erik Barnes, Jorge Campillo, Taiga Semikawa

3:12 pm: David Skinns, Parker Coody, Quade Cummins

Tee 10

7:50 am: Michael Kim, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

8:01 am: C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

8:12 am: Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Ben Taylor

8:23 am: Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge, Daniel Berger

8:34 am: Camilo Villegas, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

8:45 am: Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

8:56 am: Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Doug Ghim

9:07 am: James Hahn, Zac Blair, Taylor Montgomery

9:18 am: Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

9:29 am: Robert MacIntyre, Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

9:40 am: Jacob Bridgeman, Blaine Hale, Jr., Max McGreevy

9:51 am: Thorbjorn Oleson, WIlson Furr, Peter Kuest

10:02 am: Max Greyserman, Norman Xiong, Kris Kim

1:00 pm: Richy Werenski, Roger Sloan, Carson Young

1:11 pm: Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson

1:22 pm: Sung Kang, David Lipsky, Sam Stevens

1:33 pm: Seamus Power, Ryan Brehm, Joel Dahmen

1:44 pm: Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

1:55 pm: Davis Riley, Chad Ramey, Zach Johnson

2:06 pm: Bud Cauley, Kelly Kraft, Bronson Burgoon

2:17 pm: Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Ryan Moore

2:28 pm: Sam Ryder, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

2:39 pm: Chan Kim, Harrison Endycott, Joe Highsmith

2:50 pm: Nicholas Lindheim, Chandler Phillips, Alexander Bjork

3:01 pm: Ben SIlverman, Kevin Dougherty, David Nyfjall

3:12 pm: Paul Barjon, Tom Whitney, KK Limbhasu