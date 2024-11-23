2024 CME Group Tour Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, Angel Yin took the 36-hole, two-shot lead. She fired a 3-under 69 on Day 2 to aggregate at 10-under, while Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An were 8-under after shooting 68 and 72, respectively.

60 players have advanced to the weekend at the Tiburon Golf Club and will compete in the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The third round will begin on Saturday, November 23 at 7:45 am ET with Moriya Jutanugarn, and Bailey Tardy teeing off from the first hole.

Leader Angel Yin is paired with Hye-Jin Choi and will tee off at 12:35 pm on Saturday. World No. 1 Nelly Korda is paired with Narin An and will begin the third round at 12:25 pm ET as the penultimate group of the day.

Trending

After shooting 72 in the first round, Korda recovered with 66 in the second round to jump at T4. She is tied alongside Amy Yang, Ayaka Furue, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin at 6-under.

Tee time details for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3

Angel Yin takes the 36-hole at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Here are the complete tee time details for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3 (all times ET):

7:45 am: Moriya Jutanugarn, Bailey Tardy

7:55 am: Madelene Sagstrom, Jenny Shin

8:05 am: Jin Hee Im, Leona Maguire

8:15 am: Lauren Coughlin, Arpichaya Yubol

8:25 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Patty Tavatanakit

8:35 am: Megan Khang, Minjee Lee

8:45 am: Sarah Schmelzel, Carlota Ciganda

8:55 am: Esther Henseleit, A Lim Kim

9:05 am: Yuka Saso, Gabriela Ruffels

9:15 am: Ryann O'Toole, Rose Zhang

9:25 am: Mao Saigo, Lilia Vu

9:35 am: Marina Alex, Yealimi Noh

9:45 am: Nasa Hataoka, Allisen Corpuz

9:55 am: Mi Hyang Lee, Grace Kim

10:05 am: Jasmine Suwannapura, Hyo Joo Kim

10:15 am: Chanettee Wannasaen, Haeran Ryu

10:25 am: Sei Young Kim, Andrea Lee

10:35 am: Albane Valenzuela, Lydia Ko

10:45 am: Maja Stark, Pajaree Anannarukarn

10:55 am: Lexi Thompson, Ally Ewing

11:05 am: Linn Grant, Celine Boutier

11:15 am: Hannah Green, Linnea Strom

11:25 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Brooke M. Henderson

11:35 am: Jin Young Ko, Xiyu Lin

11:45 am: Nataliya Guseva, Jennifer Kupcho

11:55 am: Charley Hull, Lucy Li

12:05 pm: Amy Yang, Ayaka Furue

12:15 pm: Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin

12:25 pm: Narin An, Nelly Korda

12:35 pm: Angel Yin, Hye-Jin Choi

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback