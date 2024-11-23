2024 CME Group Tour Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

Following the second round of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, Angel Yin took the 36-hole, two-shot lead. She fired a 3-under 69 on Day 2 to aggregate at 10-under, while Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An were 8-under after shooting 68 and 72, respectively.
60 players have advanced to the weekend at the Tiburon Golf Club and will compete in the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The third round will begin on Saturday, November 23 at 7:45 am ET with Moriya Jutanugarn, and Bailey Tardy teeing off from the first hole.
Leader Angel Yin is paired with Hye-Jin Choi and will tee off at 12:35 pm on Saturday. World No. 1 Nelly Korda is paired with Narin An and will begin the third round at 12:25 pm ET as the penultimate group of the day.
After shooting 72 in the first round, Korda recovered with 66 in the second round to jump at T4. She is tied alongside Amy Yang, Ayaka Furue, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin at 6-under.
Tee time details for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3
Here are the complete tee time details for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3 (all times ET):
- 7:45 am: Moriya Jutanugarn, Bailey Tardy
- 7:55 am: Madelene Sagstrom, Jenny Shin
- 8:05 am: Jin Hee Im, Leona Maguire
- 8:15 am: Lauren Coughlin, Arpichaya Yubol
- 8:25 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Patty Tavatanakit
- 8:35 am: Megan Khang, Minjee Lee
- 8:45 am: Sarah Schmelzel, Carlota Ciganda
- 8:55 am: Esther Henseleit, A Lim Kim
- 9:05 am: Yuka Saso, Gabriela Ruffels
- 9:15 am: Ryann O'Toole, Rose Zhang
- 9:25 am: Mao Saigo, Lilia Vu
- 9:35 am: Marina Alex, Yealimi Noh
- 9:45 am: Nasa Hataoka, Allisen Corpuz
- 9:55 am: Mi Hyang Lee, Grace Kim
- 10:05 am: Jasmine Suwannapura, Hyo Joo Kim
- 10:15 am: Chanettee Wannasaen, Haeran Ryu
- 10:25 am: Sei Young Kim, Andrea Lee
- 10:35 am: Albane Valenzuela, Lydia Ko
- 10:45 am: Maja Stark, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 10:55 am: Lexi Thompson, Ally Ewing
- 11:05 am: Linn Grant, Celine Boutier
- 11:15 am: Hannah Green, Linnea Strom
- 11:25 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Brooke M. Henderson
- 11:35 am: Jin Young Ko, Xiyu Lin
- 11:45 am: Nataliya Guseva, Jennifer Kupcho
- 11:55 am: Charley Hull, Lucy Li
- 12:05 pm: Amy Yang, Ayaka Furue
- 12:15 pm: Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin
- 12:25 pm: Narin An, Nelly Korda
- 12:35 pm: Angel Yin, Hye-Jin Choi