2024 CME Group Tour Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Angel Yin continued her good form on the third day of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, carding a 5-under 67 to aggregate at 15-under. She now holds a joint 54-hole lead by three shots alongside Jeeno Thitikul, who carded a low 9-under 63.

Ruoning Yin fired a low 66 to move to solo third at 12-under, while Charley Hull and Narin An were tied for fourth at 11-under. Lucy Li and Nataliya Guseva were five strokes back after shooting third-round 67s at the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship.

The final round will begin on Sunday, November 24, at 8:50 am, with Linnea Strom, Ryann O'Toole, and Grace Kim teeing off from the first hole. Simultaneously, Lexi Thompson, Linn Grant, and Esther Henseleit will tee off from the tenth hole.

Leaders Angel Yin and Jeeno Thitikul, tied alongside Ruoning Yin, will tee off from the first hole at 10:38 am ET. World No. 1 Nelly Korda is grouped with Guseva and Celine Boutier for the final round of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship and will tee off at 10:14 am ET.

Tee time details for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, Round 4

Here are the complete tee time details for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, Round 4 (all times ET):

Hole 1

8:50 am: Linnea Strom (SWE), Ryann O'Toole (USA), Grace Kim (AUS)

9:02 am: Mi Hyang Lee (KOR), Albane Valenzuela (SUI), Xiyu Lin (CHN)

9:14 am: Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Yealimi Noh (USA), Lilia Vu (USA)

9:26 am: Amy Yang (KOR), A Lim Kim (KOR), Marina Alex (USA)

9:38 am: Ally Ewing (USA), Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Hannah Green (AUS)

9:50 am: Lydia Ko (NZL), Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Jin Young Ko (KOR)

10:02 am: Ayaka Furue (JPN), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Jasmine Suwannapura (THA)

10:14 am: Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Celine Boutier (FRA), Nelly Korda (USA)

10:26 am: Charley Hull (ENG), Narin An (KOR), Lucy Li (USA)

10:38 am: Jeeno Thitikul (THA), Angel Yin (USA), Ruoning Yin (CHN)

Hole 10

8:50 am: Lexi Thompson (USA), Linn Grant (SWE), Esther Henseleit (GER)

9:02 am: Minjee Lee (AUS), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA), Haeran Ryu (KOR)

9:14 am: Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Megan Khang (USA), Ariya Jutanugarn (THA)

9:26 am: Mao Saigo (JPN), Rose Zhang (USA), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

9:38 am: Andrea Lee (USA), Allisen Corpuz (USA), Maja Stark (SWE)

9:50 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Jin Hee Im (KOR), Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

10:02 am: Arpichaya Yubol (THA), Leona Maguire (IRL), Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

10:14 am: Yuka Saso (JPN), Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Moriya Jutanugarn (THA)

10:26 am: Sei Young Kim (KOR), Bailey Tardy (USA), Lauren Coughlin (USA)

10:38 am: Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Patty Tavatanakit (THA), Jenny Shin (KOR)

