2024 Cognizant Classic: Odds and best bets explored ft. Rory Mcllroy, Shane Lowry

The 2024 Cognizant Classic, previously known as the Honda Classic, is set to be held from February 29 to March 3 at the PGA National Champions Course, Palm Beaches, Florida.

The talented field of 144 players will compete for a prize of $9 million. The tournament will be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka. Chris Kirk won the event last year, and will be the defending champion at this year's Cognizant Classic.

World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the favourite to win the Cognizant Classic, with odds of +700 according to CBS Sports. Cameron Young is the second favourite to win the event, with odds of +2200. Russell Henley sits in third place with odds of +2500.

According to CBS Sports, Kieth Mitchell is a long shot favourite to win the Cognizant Classic with odds of +3500. Mitchell has one win on the PGA Tour and it came at the 2019 Cognizant Classic, which was played on the same course.

Full list of odds for 2024 Cognizant Classic explored

Following is the full list of odds for the 2024 Cognizant Classic (via CBS Sports):

Rory McIlroy +700

Cameron Young +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Eric Cole +2500

Tom Kim +2800

Byeong Hun An +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Min Woo Lee +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Daniel Berger +3500

Corey Conners +3500

Stephan Jaeger +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Chris Kirk +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Adam Svensson +4000

Beau Hossler +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4500

Luke List +4500

Tom Hoge +5000

Matthieu Pavon +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Thorbjorn Olesen +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6500

Brendon Todd +7000

Rickie Fowler +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Thomas Detry +8000

Brandon Wu +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Mark Hubbard +8000

Lucas Glover +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Matt Wallace +9000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Vincent Norrman +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Carson Young +11000

C.T. Pan +11000

Taylor Montgomery +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Andrew Novak +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Kevin Yu +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Gary Woodland +11000

Chesson Hadley +13000

Sami Valimaki +13000

Sam Stevens +13000

S.H. Kim +13000

Ben Silverman +13000

Alex Smalley +13000

Michael Kim +13000

Justin Lower +13000

Chris Gotterup +15000

Tyler Duncan +15000

Cameron Champ +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Max Greyserman +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Dylan Wu +15000

Sam Ryder +18000

Alejandro Tosti +18000

Nico Echavarria +18000

Alexander Bjork +18000

Jacob Bridgeman +18000

Victor Perez +20000

Chandler Phillips +20000

Carl Yuan +20000

Parker Coody +20000

Bud Cauley +20000

Ryan Palmer +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Matt NeSmith +20000

Joseph Bramlett +20000

Camilo Villegas +25000

Scott Stallings +25000

Ben Martin +25000

Ben Kohles +25000

Robby Shelton +25000

Patton Kizzire +25000

Nicholas Lindheim +25000

Jorge Campillo +25000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Joe Highsmith +25000

Jhonattan Vegas +25000

Garrick Higgo +25000

Chad Ramey +30000

Callum Tarren +30000

Aaron Baddeley +30000

Matti Schmid +30000

Lanto Griffin +30000

Kevin Streelman +30000

Jimmy Stanger +30000

Harry Hall +30000

Davis Riley +30000

Zach Johnson +35000

Zac Blair +35000

Troy Merritt +35000

Fred Biondi +35000

Francesco Molinari +35000

David Lipsky +40000

Ryan Moore +40000

Mac Meissner +40000

Rico Hoey +40000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +40000

Pierceson Coody +40000

Peter Malnati +40000

Paul Barjon +40000

Patrick Fishburn +40000

Padraig Harrington +40000

Martin Laird +40000

Hayden Buckley +40000

Norman Xiong +50000

Ben Taylor +80000

Chase Johnson +100000

Tyson Alexander +100000

Michael Gligic +100000

Chris Crawford +150000

David Skinns +150000

Brandt Snedeker +200000

Jeff Overton +200000

J.B. Holmes +200000

Tyler Collet +250000

Braden Shattuck +250000

Ryan Brehm +250000

Kevin Kisner +250000

Robert Garrigus +500000

More details about the Cognizant Classic, including tee times and groupings will be released soon.