2024 Cognizant Classic: Odds and best bets explored ft. Rory Mcllroy, Shane Lowry

The 2024 Cognizant Classic, previously known as the Honda Classic, is set to be held from February 29 to March 3 at the PGA National Champions Course, Palm Beaches, Florida.
The talented field of 144 players will compete for a prize of $9 million. The tournament will be headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka. Chris Kirk won the event last year, and will be the defending champion at this year's Cognizant Classic.
World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the favourite to win the Cognizant Classic, with odds of +700 according to CBS Sports. Cameron Young is the second favourite to win the event, with odds of +2200. Russell Henley sits in third place with odds of +2500.
According to CBS Sports, Kieth Mitchell is a long shot favourite to win the Cognizant Classic with odds of +3500. Mitchell has one win on the PGA Tour and it came at the 2019 Cognizant Classic, which was played on the same course.
Full list of odds for 2024 Cognizant Classic explored
Following is the full list of odds for the 2024 Cognizant Classic (via CBS Sports):
- Rory McIlroy +700
- Cameron Young +2200
- Russell Henley +2500
- Eric Cole +2500
- Tom Kim +2800
- Byeong Hun An +2800
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
- Min Woo Lee +3000
- J.T. Poston +3000
- Daniel Berger +3500
- Corey Conners +3500
- Stephan Jaeger +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Chris Kirk +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Adam Svensson +4000
- Beau Hossler +4500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +4500
- Luke List +4500
- Tom Hoge +5000
- Matthieu Pavon +5000
- Denny McCarthy +5000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
- Alex Noren +5500
- Justin Rose +5500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +6000
- Jake Knapp +6000
- Doug Ghim +6000
- Erik Van Rooyen +6500
- Brendon Todd +7000
- Rickie Fowler +7000
- Davis Thompson +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7500
- Thomas Detry +8000
- Brandon Wu +8000
- Adam Schenk +8000
- Maverick McNealy +8000
- Mark Hubbard +8000
- Lucas Glover +8000
- Ryo Hisatsune +9000
- Ben Griffin +9000
- Ryan Fox +9000
- Matt Wallace +9000
- Taylor Pendrith +10000
- Austin Eckroat +10000
- Robert MacIntyre +10000
- Vincent Norrman +11000
- Chan Kim +11000
- Carson Young +11000
- C.T. Pan +11000
- Taylor Montgomery +11000
- Billy Horschel +11000
- Andrew Novak +11000
- Lee Hodges +11000
- Kevin Yu +11000
- Greyson Sigg +11000
- Gary Woodland +11000
- Chesson Hadley +13000
- Sami Valimaki +13000
- Sam Stevens +13000
- S.H. Kim +13000
- Ben Silverman +13000
- Alex Smalley +13000
- Michael Kim +13000
- Justin Lower +13000
- Chris Gotterup +15000
- Tyler Duncan +15000
- Cameron Champ +15000
- Nate Lashley +15000
- Max Greyserman +15000
- Matt Kuchar +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Justin Suh +15000
- Dylan Wu +15000
- Sam Ryder +18000
- Alejandro Tosti +18000
- Nico Echavarria +18000
- Alexander Bjork +18000
- Jacob Bridgeman +18000
- Victor Perez +20000
- Chandler Phillips +20000
- Carl Yuan +20000
- Parker Coody +20000
- Bud Cauley +20000
- Ryan Palmer +20000
- Nick Hardy +20000
- Nick Dunlap +20000
- Matt NeSmith +20000
- Joseph Bramlett +20000
- Camilo Villegas +25000
- Scott Stallings +25000
- Ben Martin +25000
- Ben Kohles +25000
- Robby Shelton +25000
- Patton Kizzire +25000
- Nicholas Lindheim +25000
- Jorge Campillo +25000
- Joel Dahmen +25000
- Joe Highsmith +25000
- Jhonattan Vegas +25000
- Garrick Higgo +25000
- Chad Ramey +30000
- Callum Tarren +30000
- Aaron Baddeley +30000
- Matti Schmid +30000
- Lanto Griffin +30000
- Kevin Streelman +30000
- Jimmy Stanger +30000
- Harry Hall +30000
- Davis Riley +30000
- Zach Johnson +35000
- Zac Blair +35000
- Troy Merritt +35000
- Fred Biondi +35000
- Francesco Molinari +35000
- David Lipsky +40000
- Ryan Moore +40000
- Mac Meissner +40000
- Rico Hoey +40000
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart +40000
- Pierceson Coody +40000
- Peter Malnati +40000
- Paul Barjon +40000
- Patrick Fishburn +40000
- Padraig Harrington +40000
- Martin Laird +40000
- Hayden Buckley +40000
- Norman Xiong +50000
- Ben Taylor +80000
- Chase Johnson +100000
- Tyson Alexander +100000
- Michael Gligic +100000
- Chris Crawford +150000
- David Skinns +150000
- Brandt Snedeker +200000
- Jeff Overton +200000
- J.B. Holmes +200000
- Tyler Collet +250000
- Braden Shattuck +250000
- Ryan Brehm +250000
- Kevin Kisner +250000
- Robert Garrigus +500000
More details about the Cognizant Classic, including tee times and groupings will be released soon.