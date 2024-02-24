2024 Cognizant Classic: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The 2024 Cognizant Classic, previously known as The Honda Classic, will be played from February 29 to March 3.

The tournament will feature a packed field that will compete in a four-day stroke play format. Top-ranked golfers including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry will compete at the event.

Here are some important details regarding the 2024 Cognizant Classic:

Cognizant Classic 2024 schedule

The first round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic will begin on Thursday, February 29 followed by the second round, scheduled for Friday, March 1.

The tournament has a cutline after 36 holes; only those who finish above the cutline will qualify for the final two rounds, which will take place over the weekend.

The third round is slated for Saturday, March 2 followed by the final round on Sunday, March 3.

Cognizant Classic 2024 venue

The 2024 Cogniznat Classic will take place at its long-time venue, the PGA National Resort (The Champion Golf Course) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The venue has been hosting the tournament since 2007.

PGA National Resort has six golf courses, namely The Champion, The Fazio, The Palmer, The Estate, The Match, and The Staple.

The Cogzninat Classic will take place at The Champion Golf Course, which was opened in 1981. It has been the venue for several renowned tournaments, including the Ryder Cup (1983), the Senior PGA Championship (1981-2000) and the PGA Championship (1987).

The venue is around 7, 048 yards long and has a 72-par golf course. It was originally designed by George and Tom Fazio and redesigned by golf legend Jack Nicklaus in 2014.

Cognizant Classic 2024 prize money

As the Cognizant Classic is a regular PGA Tour event, it has a purse of $9 million, with the winner receiving a check for $1,620,000. In addition to that, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Cognizant Classic 2024 top-ranked players

Rory McIlroy will be the top-ranked golfer at next week's event. The World No. 2 is coming off a T24 finish at the Genesis Open last week. McIlroy will be joined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick and Gary Woodland, as well as Ryder Cup hero Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

Nick Dunlap, the 2024 American Express winner, will also grace the PGA Tour event along with Rickie Fowler, defending champion Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell, Matt Kuchar and Min Woo Lee, among others.