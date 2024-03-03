2024 Cognizant Classic Sunday final round tee times and pairings explored

The fourth round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic will begin at 7:55 am ET on Sunday, March 3, with S.H. Kim and Camilo Villegas teeing off from the first hole of the PGA National.

The 54-hole leaders, Shane Lowry and David Skinns, are the last pair to tee off in the final round. The pair will begin their Sunday round at 1:40 pm ET. The third-joint leader, Austin Eckroat, is paired with Jacob Bridgeman, and the duo will tee off on Sunday at 1:30 pm ET.

The Saturday round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic finished in a three-way tie among Lowry, Skinns, and Eckroat, tied at 13-under after three rounds. Lowry and Skinns shot 66 in the third round, while Eckroat also fired a 3-under 68.

Both Lowry and Skinns were tied for sixth ahead of the third round but moved to the top after firing a low 66. Skinns had a bogey-free round, Lowry birdied and bogeyed the 15th, while Eckroat sank two bogeys on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Irishman has had two straight top tens at the PGA National and is looking for his first win since the 2022 BMW PGA Championship. Skinns and Eckroat are looking for their first win on the PGA Tour as they head up to the final round of the Cognizant Classic with a stroke lead.

Tee times for the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic explored

Austin Eckroat shares the joint lead at The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Here are the complete tee times for the final round of the 2024 Cognizant Classic (all times ET):

7:55 a.m.: S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas

8:05 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

8:15 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose

8:25 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Adam Schenk

8:35 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox

8:45 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners

8:55 a.m.: Mac Meissner, Beau Hossler

9:05 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Ben An

9:15 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Greyson Sigg

9:25 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup

9:40 a.m.: Sam Ryder, J.T. Poston

9:50 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Joseph Bramlett

10:00 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Carson Young

10:10 a.m.: Rico Hoey, Chan Kim

10:20 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Erik van Rooyen

10:30 a.m.: Tyson Alexander, Chesson Hadley

10:40 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell

10:50 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Vincent Norrman

11:00 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Jimmy Stanger

11:15 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Rory McIlroy

11:25 a.m.: Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim

11:35 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Billy Horschel

11:45 a.m.: Cameron Young, Bud Cauley

11:55 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp

12:05 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, K.H. Lee

12:15 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Parker Coody

12:25 p.m.: Alex Noren, Max Greyserman

12:40 p.m.: Davis Lipsky, Rickie Fowler

12:50 p.m.: Russell Henley, Ben Silverman

1:00 p.m.: Andrew Novak, C.T. Pan

1:10 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Victor Perez

1:20 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Martin Laid

1:30 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Jacob Bridgeman

1:40 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Davis Skinns