2024 Cognizant Founders Cup day 4 tee times and pairings explored 

The final fourth round of the Cognizant Founders Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 12th, at the Upper Montclair Country Club. The LPGA Tour event commenced on Thursday, May 9th, and following the last three rounds, Madelene Sagstrom seized the lead in the game. She shot a bogey-free round of 66 on Saturday to finish with a total score of under 19.

The Sunday round of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup will commence at 6:55 a.m. ET with Yu Jin Sung and Jeongeun Lee5 taking the day's first shot. Matilda Castren will pair up with Maria Fassi and tee off at 7:05 a.m. ET, followed by Hyo Joo Jang and Alexa Pano.

The tournament's third-round leader, Madelene Sagstrom, will take the last shot of the day at 12:45 p.m. ET. She will pair up with Rose Zhang.

Nelly Korda, who is in contention to win her sixth consecutive LPGA Tour event, is tied for third place and will tee off for the final round at 12:15 p.m. ET. She will start her game in a group with Mao Saigo.

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup day 4 tee times

Here are the tee times of the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup 2024 (all-time in ET):

06:55 a.m.: Yu Jin Sung, Jeongeun Lee5

07:05 a.m.: Matilda Castren, Maria Fassi

07:15 a.m.: Hyo Joon Jang, Alexa Pano

07:25 a.m.: Grace Kim, Yuna Nishimura

07:35 a.m.: Elizabeth Szokol, Olivia Cowan

07:45 a.m.: Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Sofia Garcia

07:55 a.m.: Brooke M. Henderson, Cheyenne Knight

08:05 a.m.: Georgia Hall, Roberta Liti

08:15 a.m.: Celine Borge, Pernilla Lindberg

08:25 a.m.: Moriya Jutanugarn, Ryann O'Toole

08:35 a.m.: Auston Kim, Celine Boutier

08:45 a.m.: Jasmine Suwannapura, Jing Yan

08:55 a.m.: Lydia Ko, Mi Hyang Lee

09:05 a.m.: Sarah Kemp, Mary Liu

09:15 a.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Alexandra Forsterling

09:25 a.m.: Aditi Ashok, Yuka Saso

09:35 a.m.: Angel Yin, Esther Henseleit

09:45 a.m.: Andrea Lee, Mel Reid

09:55 a.m.: Linn Grant, Gaby Lopez

10:05 a.m.: Yealimi Noh, Yuri Yoshida

10:15 a.m.: Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit

10:25 a.m.: Nasa Hataoka, Jin Hee Im

10:35 a.m.: Jin Young Ko, Pajaree Anannarukarn

10:45 a.m.: Isi Gabsa, Leona Maguire

10:55 a.m.: Haeran Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn

11:05 a.m.: Marina Alex, Lauren Hartlage

11:15 a.m.: Minjee Lee, Hannah Green

11:25 a.m.: Jenny Shin, Narin An

11:35 a.m.: Yan Liu, Ruoning Yin

11:45 a.m.: Perrine Delacour, Carlota Ciganda

11:55 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist, Wichanee Meechai

12:05 p.m.: Nataliya Guseva, Stephanie Kyriacou

12:15 p.m.: Peiyun Chien, Xiyu Lin

12:25 p.m.: Nelly Korda, Mao Saigo

12:35 p.m.: Sei Young Kim, Gabriela Ruffels

12:45 p.m.: Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang

Following the Cognizant Founders Cup, LPGA Tour players will tee off at the Mizuho Americas Open, scheduled from May 16 to 19. Rose Zhang will defend her title next week.