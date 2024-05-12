2024 Cognizant Founders Cup day 4 tee times and pairings explored 

The final fourth round of the Cognizant Founders Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 12th, at the Upper Montclair Country Club. The LPGA Tour event commenced on Thursday, May 9th, and following the last three rounds, Madelene Sagstrom seized the lead in the game. She shot a bogey-free round of 66 on Saturday to finish with a total score of under 19.
The Sunday round of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup will commence at 6:55 a.m. ET with Yu Jin Sung and Jeongeun Lee5 taking the day's first shot. Matilda Castren will pair up with Maria Fassi and tee off at 7:05 a.m. ET, followed by Hyo Joo Jang and Alexa Pano.
The tournament's third-round leader, Madelene Sagstrom, will take the last shot of the day at 12:45 p.m. ET. She will pair up with Rose Zhang.
Nelly Korda, who is in contention to win her sixth consecutive LPGA Tour event, is tied for third place and will tee off for the final round at 12:15 p.m. ET. She will start her game in a group with Mao Saigo.
2024 Cognizant Founders Cup day 4 tee times
Here are the tee times of the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup 2024 (all-time in ET):
- 06:55 a.m.: Yu Jin Sung, Jeongeun Lee5
- 07:05 a.m.: Matilda Castren, Maria Fassi
- 07:15 a.m.: Hyo Joon Jang, Alexa Pano
- 07:25 a.m.: Grace Kim, Yuna Nishimura
- 07:35 a.m.: Elizabeth Szokol, Olivia Cowan
- 07:45 a.m.: Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Sofia Garcia
- 07:55 a.m.: Brooke M. Henderson, Cheyenne Knight
- 08:05 a.m.: Georgia Hall, Roberta Liti
- 08:15 a.m.: Celine Borge, Pernilla Lindberg
- 08:25 a.m.: Moriya Jutanugarn, Ryann O'Toole
- 08:35 a.m.: Auston Kim, Celine Boutier
- 08:45 a.m.: Jasmine Suwannapura, Jing Yan
- 08:55 a.m.: Lydia Ko, Mi Hyang Lee
- 09:05 a.m.: Sarah Kemp, Mary Liu
- 09:15 a.m.: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Alexandra Forsterling
- 09:25 a.m.: Aditi Ashok, Yuka Saso
- 09:35 a.m.: Angel Yin, Esther Henseleit
- 09:45 a.m.: Andrea Lee, Mel Reid
- 09:55 a.m.: Linn Grant, Gaby Lopez
- 10:05 a.m.: Yealimi Noh, Yuri Yoshida
- 10:15 a.m.: Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit
- 10:25 a.m.: Nasa Hataoka, Jin Hee Im
- 10:35 a.m.: Jin Young Ko, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 10:45 a.m.: Isi Gabsa, Leona Maguire
- 10:55 a.m.: Haeran Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 11:05 a.m.: Marina Alex, Lauren Hartlage
- 11:15 a.m.: Minjee Lee, Hannah Green
- 11:25 a.m.: Jenny Shin, Narin An
- 11:35 a.m.: Yan Liu, Ruoning Yin
- 11:45 a.m.: Perrine Delacour, Carlota Ciganda
- 11:55 a.m.: Anna Nordqvist, Wichanee Meechai
- 12:05 p.m.: Nataliya Guseva, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 12:15 p.m.: Peiyun Chien, Xiyu Lin
- 12:25 p.m.: Nelly Korda, Mao Saigo
- 12:35 p.m.: Sei Young Kim, Gabriela Ruffels
- 12:45 p.m.: Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang
Following the Cognizant Founders Cup, LPGA Tour players will tee off at the Mizuho Americas Open, scheduled from May 16 to 19. Rose Zhang will defend her title next week.