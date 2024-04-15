2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Masters outing, the PGA Tour is set to return this weekend with two events. The Corales Puntacana Championship is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, April 18 at the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic. The event will take place parallel to the 2024 RBC Heritage.
Being played in its originally intended slot, the Corales Puntacana Championship will feature a 132-player field competing for the top prize. The 18h tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule boasts a $4,000,000 prize purse. The event will be headlined by Nicolai Hojgaard, Mark Hubbard and Alex Noren, among others.
It is pertinent to note that World No.34 Hojgaard will be the sole top 50 OWGR-ranked player at the event. Reigning champion Matt Wallace will not be returning to defend the title this weekend.
2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field
Hojgaard leads the field for the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. Coming off the back of a T16 finish at the Masters, all eyes will be on the Danish golfer.
Notably, several big names on the Tour ditched the event to play the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links instead. Notably, the signature event has a $20 million prize purse.
Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic event will feature a mixed bag of golfers from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on its field. Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Michael Kim, Chad Ramey, Justin Suh and Carl Yuan are some names to watch this weekend.
Listed below is the complete field for the Corales Puntacana Championship:
- Tyson Alexander
- Sangmoon Bae
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Brandon Berry
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Ryan Celano
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Erik Compton
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Joe Deraney
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Wilson Furr
- Tommy Gainey
- Doug Ghim
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Juan Jose Guerra
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Jr. Hale
- Paul Haley II
- Nick Hardy
- Jim Herman
- Justin Hicks
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Chase Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Thomas Longbella
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- George McNeill
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Jeff Overton
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Willy Pumarol
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Julio Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Braden Shattuck
- Greyson Sigg
- Hiram Silfa
- Ben Silverman
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.