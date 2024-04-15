2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Masters outing, the PGA Tour is set to return this weekend with two events. The Corales Puntacana Championship is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, April 18 at the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic. The event will take place parallel to the 2024 RBC Heritage.

Being played in its originally intended slot, the Corales Puntacana Championship will feature a 132-player field competing for the top prize. The 18h tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule boasts a $4,000,000 prize purse. The event will be headlined by Nicolai Hojgaard, Mark Hubbard and Alex Noren, among others.

It is pertinent to note that World No.34 Hojgaard will be the sole top 50 OWGR-ranked player at the event. Reigning champion Matt Wallace will not be returning to defend the title this weekend.

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship field

Hojgaard leads the field for the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship. Coming off the back of a T16 finish at the Masters, all eyes will be on the Danish golfer.

Notably, several big names on the Tour ditched the event to play the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links instead. Notably, the signature event has a $20 million prize purse.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic event will feature a mixed bag of golfers from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on its field. Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Michael Kim, Chad Ramey, Justin Suh and Carl Yuan are some names to watch this weekend.

Listed below is the complete field for the Corales Puntacana Championship:

Tyson Alexander

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Daniel Berger

Brandon Berry

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Ryan Celano

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Erik Compton

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Joe Deraney

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Alex Fitzpatrick

Wilson Furr

Tommy Gainey

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Juan Jose Guerra

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Jr. Hale

Paul Haley II

Nick Hardy

Jim Herman

Justin Hicks

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Chase Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Thomas Longbella

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

George McNeill

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Jeff Overton

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Willy Pumarol

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Julio Santos

Matti Schmid

Braden Shattuck

Greyson Sigg

Hiram Silfa

Ben Silverman

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the PGA Tour's 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.