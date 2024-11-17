2024 DP World Tour Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $10,000,000 purse?

Rory McIlroy, 35, won the 2024 DP World Tour Championship with a final score of 15 under. The Northern Irishman claimed his fourth title of the season and the lion's share of the $10,000,000 purse at Jumeira Golf Estates in Dubai.

McIlroy's paycheck for winning the DP World Tour Championship was $3 million. Seventeen other players earned $100,000 or more for their performances at the event.

2024 DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout

The following is the prize money distribution for the DP World Tour Championship:

1: Rory MCILROY, $3,000,000

2: Rasmus HØJGAARD, $1,270,000

T3: Shane LOWRY, $554,333.33

T3: Adam SCOTT, $554,333.33

T3: Antoine ROZNER, $554,333.33

6: Tyrrell HATTON, $316,000

T7: Robert MACINTYRE, $209,625

T7: Keita NAKAJIMA, $209,625

T7: Joaquin NIEMANN, $209,625

T7: Jesper SVENSSON, $209,625

T-11: Matt WALLACE, $143,000

T-11: Tom MCKIBBIN, $143,000

13: Adrian OTAEGUI, $128,000

T14: Sam BAIRSTOW, $117,000

T14: Laurie CANTER, $117,000

T16: Tommy FLEETWOOD, $105,250

T16: Johannes VEERMAN, $105,250

T16: Paul WARING, $105,250

T19: Romain LANGASQUE, $89,900

T19: Jorge CAMPILLO, $89,900

T19: Jordan SMITH, $89,900

T19: Ewen FERGUSON, $89,900

T19: Guido MIGLIOZZI, $89,900

T24: Andy SULLIVAN, $78,875

T24: Alex FITZPATRICK, $78,875

T24: Min Woo LEE, $78,875

T24: Thorbjørn OLESEN, $78,875

T28: Darius VAN DRIEL, $72,125

T28: Rikuya HOSHINO, $72,125

T30: Adrian MERONK, $65,375

T30: Matteo MANASSERO, $65,375

T30: Thriston LAWRENCE, $65,375

T30: Ugo COUSSAUD, $65,375

T34: Matthew JORDAN, $54,500

T34: Justin ROSE, $54,500

T34: Julien GUERRIER, $54,500

T34: Nacho ELVIRA, $54,500

T34: Yannik PAUL, $54,500

T34: Frederic LACROIX, $54,500

T40: Joe DEAN, $47,750

T40: Niklas NORGAARD, $47,750

42: Sebastian SÖDERBERG, $45,500

43: Daniel BROWN, $44,000

44: David RAVETTO, $42,500

45: Francesco LAPORTA, $41,000

46: Dan BRADBURY, $39,500

47: Billy HORSCHEL, $38,000

48: Angel HIDALGO, $36,500

T49: Connor SYME, $34,250

T49: Aaron COCKERILL, $34,250

Race to Dubai prize money payout

The DP World Tour Championship also determined the final Race to Dubai leaderboard and the list of players who will receive the top 10 prize money. The prize money for the 2024 Race to Dubai was $6 million.

The prize money for the 2024 Race to Dubai will be distributed as follows:

1. Rory McIloy - $2,000,000

2. Rasmus Hojgaard - $1,000,000

3. Thriston Lawrence - $750,000

4. Tyrrell Hatton - $550,000

5. Paul Waring - $450,000

6. Billy Horschel - $350,000

7. Tommy Fleetwood - $300,000

8. Adam Scott - $250,000

9. Robert MacIntyre - $200,000

10. Jesper Svensson - $150,000

Rory McIlroy: "I've persevered a lot this year"

Rory McIlroy's victory on Sunday was the third time in his career that he won the event. It was also the third time he has won the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai in the same season. Moreover, it was his sixth career victory in the Race to Dubai.

After this result, McIlroy recalled the efforts he made during the 2024 season. Here is what he said (via DP World Tour News Service):

"I've persevered a lot this year, had close calls and couldn't get it done. So to be able to get over the line. I'm really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on on a tough day and got it done. It's been a long year, my 27th tournament, which is a lot to me."

The tournament marks the end of the season for the DP World Tour and McIlroy. The European Tour will begin its 2025 season before the end of the 2024 calendar year. Meanwhile, the next event on McIlroy's schedule is the so-called "Showdown" in December. He will team up with Scottie Scheffler to face Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

