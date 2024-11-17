2024 DP World Tour Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $10,000,000 purse?

Rory McIlroy, 35, won the 2024 DP World Tour Championship with a final score of 15 under. The Northern Irishman claimed his fourth title of the season and the lion's share of the $10,000,000 purse at Jumeira Golf Estates in Dubai.
McIlroy's paycheck for winning the DP World Tour Championship was $3 million. Seventeen other players earned $100,000 or more for their performances at the event.
2024 DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout
The following is the prize money distribution for the DP World Tour Championship:
- 1: Rory MCILROY, $3,000,000
- 2: Rasmus HØJGAARD, $1,270,000
- T3: Shane LOWRY, $554,333.33
- T3: Adam SCOTT, $554,333.33
- T3: Antoine ROZNER, $554,333.33
- 6: Tyrrell HATTON, $316,000
- T7: Robert MACINTYRE, $209,625
- T7: Keita NAKAJIMA, $209,625
- T7: Joaquin NIEMANN, $209,625
- T7: Jesper SVENSSON, $209,625
- T-11: Matt WALLACE, $143,000
- T-11: Tom MCKIBBIN, $143,000
- 13: Adrian OTAEGUI, $128,000
- T14: Sam BAIRSTOW, $117,000
- T14: Laurie CANTER, $117,000
- T16: Tommy FLEETWOOD, $105,250
- T16: Johannes VEERMAN, $105,250
- T16: Paul WARING, $105,250
- T19: Romain LANGASQUE, $89,900
- T19: Jorge CAMPILLO, $89,900
- T19: Jordan SMITH, $89,900
- T19: Ewen FERGUSON, $89,900
- T19: Guido MIGLIOZZI, $89,900
- T24: Andy SULLIVAN, $78,875
- T24: Alex FITZPATRICK, $78,875
- T24: Min Woo LEE, $78,875
- T24: Thorbjørn OLESEN, $78,875
- T28: Darius VAN DRIEL, $72,125
- T28: Rikuya HOSHINO, $72,125
- T30: Adrian MERONK, $65,375
- T30: Matteo MANASSERO, $65,375
- T30: Thriston LAWRENCE, $65,375
- T30: Ugo COUSSAUD, $65,375
- T34: Matthew JORDAN, $54,500
- T34: Justin ROSE, $54,500
- T34: Julien GUERRIER, $54,500
- T34: Nacho ELVIRA, $54,500
- T34: Yannik PAUL, $54,500
- T34: Frederic LACROIX, $54,500
- T40: Joe DEAN, $47,750
- T40: Niklas NORGAARD, $47,750
- 42: Sebastian SÖDERBERG, $45,500
- 43: Daniel BROWN, $44,000
- 44: David RAVETTO, $42,500
- 45: Francesco LAPORTA, $41,000
- 46: Dan BRADBURY, $39,500
- 47: Billy HORSCHEL, $38,000
- 48: Angel HIDALGO, $36,500
- T49: Connor SYME, $34,250
- T49: Aaron COCKERILL, $34,250
Race to Dubai prize money payout
The DP World Tour Championship also determined the final Race to Dubai leaderboard and the list of players who will receive the top 10 prize money. The prize money for the 2024 Race to Dubai was $6 million.
The prize money for the 2024 Race to Dubai will be distributed as follows:
- 1. Rory McIloy - $2,000,000
- 2. Rasmus Hojgaard - $1,000,000
- 3. Thriston Lawrence - $750,000
- 4. Tyrrell Hatton - $550,000
- 5. Paul Waring - $450,000
- 6. Billy Horschel - $350,000
- 7. Tommy Fleetwood - $300,000
- 8. Adam Scott - $250,000
- 9. Robert MacIntyre - $200,000
- 10. Jesper Svensson - $150,000
Rory McIlroy: "I've persevered a lot this year"
Rory McIlroy's victory on Sunday was the third time in his career that he won the event. It was also the third time he has won the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai in the same season. Moreover, it was his sixth career victory in the Race to Dubai.
After this result, McIlroy recalled the efforts he made during the 2024 season. Here is what he said (via DP World Tour News Service):
"I've persevered a lot this year, had close calls and couldn't get it done. So to be able to get over the line. I'm really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on on a tough day and got it done. It's been a long year, my 27th tournament, which is a lot to me."
The tournament marks the end of the season for the DP World Tour and McIlroy. The European Tour will begin its 2025 season before the end of the 2024 calendar year. Meanwhile, the next event on McIlroy's schedule is the so-called "Showdown" in December. He will team up with Scottie Scheffler to face Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.