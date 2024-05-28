2024 European Open field: DP World Tour event’s full player list explored

After its successful Soudal Open outing in Belgium, the DP World Tour is moving to Germany this week for the 2024 European Open. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, May 30 at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg.
The European Open will have 156 players competing for the $2,500,000 prize purse. Notably, this will be the second event of the circuit’s European swing, which will feature seven tournaments across the continent. Ahead of the event, the European Tour has confirmed its field and features some of the circuit’s regular names.
The 2024 European Open field will be headlined by the likes of Rikuya Hoshino, Jesper Svensson, Danny Willett, Nacho Elvira, Keita Nakajima and others. Notably, Rasmus Hojgaard, who missed out on a PGA Tour card last year, is among the favorites to win this weekend.
Tom McKibbin won the 2023 European Open beating Marcel Siem, Julien Guerrier and Maximilian Kieffer. The 21-year-old Northern Irish golfer returns this weekend to defend his title. He will be eyeing a second DP World Tour title at the event where he won 12 months ago.
Notably, the European Open will not feature any top-50 OWGR-ranked players in its field. The event will take place parallel to the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open, with several big names competing.
2024 European Open field
Listed below is the complete field for the DP World Tour event in Hamburg, Germany:
- Veer Ahlawat
- Anton Albers
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Haydn Barron
- Joshua Berry
- Matthis Besard
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Daniel Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Laurie Canter
- Ivan Cantero
- Filippo Celli
- Guxin Chen
- Om Chouhan
- Tiger Christensen
- Todd Clements
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Jack Davidson
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Louis De Jager
- Joe Dean
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Rhys Enoch
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Nicolo Galletti
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sebastian Garcia
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Marc Hammer
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Sam Jones
- Matthew Jordan
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Frank Kennedy
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Frances Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Tom Mckibbin
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- Filip Mruzek
- Keita Nakajima
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Lukas Nemecz
- James Nicholas
- Niklas Norgaard
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- David Ravetto
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Antoine Rozner
- Ronald Rugumayo
- Benjamin Rusch
- Lauri Ruuska
- Adrien Saddier
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Yannick Schuetz
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Carl Siemens
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Tim Tillmanns
- Tom Vaillant
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Paul Waring
- Jordan Weber
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Robin Williams
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the 2024 European Open, including schedule and prize money, will be updated soon.
How many perfect games in MLB history have been thrown? Exploring most rare pitching achievement in baseball