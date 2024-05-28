2024 European Open field: DP World Tour event’s full player list explored

After its successful Soudal Open outing in Belgium, the DP World Tour is moving to Germany this week for the 2024 European Open. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, May 30 at the Green Eagle Golf Courses in Hamburg.

The European Open will have 156 players competing for the $2,500,000 prize purse. Notably, this will be the second event of the circuit’s European swing, which will feature seven tournaments across the continent. Ahead of the event, the European Tour has confirmed its field and features some of the circuit’s regular names.

The 2024 European Open field will be headlined by the likes of Rikuya Hoshino, Jesper Svensson, Danny Willett, Nacho Elvira, Keita Nakajima and others. Notably, Rasmus Hojgaard, who missed out on a PGA Tour card last year, is among the favorites to win this weekend.

2023 European Open champion Tom McKibbin (Image via Getty)

Tom McKibbin won the 2023 European Open beating Marcel Siem, Julien Guerrier and Maximilian Kieffer. The 21-year-old Northern Irish golfer returns this weekend to defend his title. He will be eyeing a second DP World Tour title at the event where he won 12 months ago.

Notably, the European Open will not feature any top-50 OWGR-ranked players in its field. The event will take place parallel to the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open, with several big names competing.

2024 European Open field

Listed below is the complete field for the DP World Tour event in Hamburg, Germany:

Veer Ahlawat

Anton Albers

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Haydn Barron

Joshua Berry

Matthis Besard

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Kristoffer Broberg

Soren Broholt Lind

Daniel Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Laurie Canter

Ivan Cantero

Filippo Celli

Guxin Chen

Om Chouhan

Tiger Christensen

Todd Clements

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Jack Davidson

Jannik De Bruyn

Louis De Jager

Joe Dean

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Will Enefer

Rhys Enoch

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Nicolo Galletti

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sebastian Garcia

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Marc Hammer

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Højgaard

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Sam Jones

Matthew Jordan

Yuto Katsuragawa

Masahiro Kawamura

Frank Kennedy

Maximilian Kieffer

Soren Kjeldsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Frances Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Tom Mckibbin

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

Filip Mruzek

Keita Nakajima

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Lukas Nemecz

James Nicholas

Niklas Norgaard

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

David Ravetto

Maximilian Rottluff

Antoine Rozner

Ronald Rugumayo

Benjamin Rusch

Lauri Ruuska

Adrien Saddier

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Yannick Schuetz

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Carl Siemens

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Tim Tillmanns

Tom Vaillant

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Paul Waring

Jordan Weber

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Robin Williams

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2024 European Open, including schedule and prize money, will be updated soon.