2024 Farmers Insurance Open Friday tee times and pairing explored

Day 2 of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open concluded with Stephan Jaeger in the lead. The German golfer made a 35-foot eagle putt on his final hole shot to make it 8-under 64 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course. The 34-year-old took a one-shot lead over runner-up Nicolai Højgaard on Thursday.

Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 12:20 pm ET on Friday. The pairing of Alejandro Tosti, Bronson Burgoon and Chris Gotterup will take the first tee at the South Course. Meanwhile, the grouping of Rafael Campos, Tyson Alexander and Taylor Pendrith will start proceedings from the 10th tee at the same time.

Expand Tweet

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 3 tee times

Several golfers like Collin Morikawa, Jason Day and Michael Block failed to make the 36-hole cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. The Wednesday-to-Saturday event will resume on Friday with the remaining golfer. As mentioned above, the opening tee of the day will be played at 12:20 pm.

Expand Tweet

Notably, event leader Jaeger will take the late tee off at 2:30 pm on Friday. He will be joined by runner-up Hojgaard and T3 Thomas Detry. The trio will follow the grouping of Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau and Michael Kim, who’ll take the first tee at 2:20 pm.

Meanwhile, the event’s reigning champion Max Homa made the cut on Thursday and will resume play at 12:50 pm on Friday. Min Woo Lee and Austin Eckroat will join him.

Listed below are the Friday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

South Course

1st tee

12:20 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Bronson Burgoon, Chris Gotterup

12:30 pm - Robby Shelton, Doug Ghim, Vincent Norrman

12:40 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Taiga Semikawa, Sam Stevens

12:50 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, Parker Coody

1:00 pm - Chad Ramey, Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk

1:10 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Nick Hardy

1:20 pm - Tom Whitney, Kevin Yu, Beau Hossler

1:30 pm - Scott Stallings, Sami Valimaki, Joe Highsmith

1:40 pm - Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

1:50 pm - Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, Charley Hoffman

2:00 pm - S.H. Kim, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair

2:10 pm - Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo, Joseph Bramlett

2:20 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau, Michael Kim

2:30 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry

10th tee

12:20 pm - Rafael Campos, Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith

12:30 pm - Carson Young, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry

12:40 pm - Trace Crowe, Nate Lashley, Hayden Springer

12:50 pm - Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Austin Eckroat

1:00 pm - Dylan Wu, Sahith Theegala, Ben Martin

1:10 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker

1:20 pm - Harris English, Kevin Dougherty, Ro Hisatsune

1:30 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Justin Suh, Ben Silverman

1:40 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tom Hoge

1:50 pm - Justin Lower, Lanto Griffin, Erik Barnes

2:00 pm - Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor

2:10 pm - Taylor Moore, Ryan Brehm

2:20 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chandler Phillips

Sunday’s final round tee times for the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open will be updated after round 3.