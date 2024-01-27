2024 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday final round tee times and pairing explored

Stephan Jaeger remained in the lead after round 3 of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The German golfer carded a 1-over 73 and was at 11-under at the end of Friday's play. He registered a six-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Torrey Pines Golf Course's South Course to keep his one-shot lead over Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard, who shot 72 and 73 respectively.

The final round of the Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 11:47 am ET on Saturday. The pairing of Min Woo Lee, Ben Martin and Luke List will take the first tee at Torrey Pines. Meanwhile, the grouping of Tom Whitney, Keegan Bradley and Mark Hubbard will commence proceedings from the 10th tee at the same time.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open final round tee times

The Farmers Insurance Open will play its final 18-hole round on Saturday. The Wednesday-to-Saturday event will see the remaining golfer compete for the $9,000,000 prize purse. As mentioned above, the event will tee off at 11:47 am.

Notably, event leader Jaeger will take the late tee off at 2:10 pm on Saturday. He will start the final round play alongside runner-ups Pavon and Hojgaard. The leading group will follow the pairing of Thomas Detry, Taylor Pendrith and Trace Crowe, who’ll hit the tee at 1:59 pm.

Event’s reigning champion Max Homa currently sits T27. He will resume play at 12:20 pm alongside Austin Eckroat and Nick Hardy.

Listed below are the Saturday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

1st tee

11:47 am - Min Woo Lee, Ben Martin, Luke List

11:58 am - Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry, Patrick Cantlay

12:09 pm - Kevin Yu, Scott Stallings, Chesson Hadley

12:20 pm - Max Homa, Austin Eckroat, Nick Hardy

12:31 pm - Carson Young, Sam Stevens, Adam Schenk

12:42 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Alejandro Tosti

12:53 pm - Beau Hossler, Sami Valimaki, Akshay Bhatia

1:04 pm - Rafael Campos, Vincent Norrman, Nate Lashley

1:15 pm - Ryan Brehm, Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris

1:26 pm - Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo

1:37 pm - Robby Shelton, Parker Coody, Ludvig Aberg

1:48 pm - Jake Knapp, Taylor Montgomery, Joe Highsmith

1:59 pm - Thomas Detry, Taylor Pendrith, Trace Crowe

2:10 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Matthieu Pavon, Nicolai Hojgaard

10th tee

11:47 am - Tom Whitney, Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard

11:58 am - Michael Kim, Hayden Springer, Ryo Hisatsune

12:09 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon

12:20 pm - Chris Gotterup, Doug Ghim, Justin Rose

12:31 pm - Aaron Baddeley, S.H. Kim, Lanto Griffin

12:42 pm - Erik Barnes, Taylor Moore, Dylan Wu

12:53 pm - Sahith Theegala, Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes

1:04 pm - Chandler Phillips, Tyson Alexander, Francesco Molinari

1:15 pm - Jacob Bridgeman, Kevin Dougherty, Ben Silverman

1:26 pm - Tom Hoge, Charley Hoffman, Ben Taylor

1:37 pm - Zac Blair, Taiga Semikawa, Chad Ramey

1:48 pm - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Alexander Bjork

1:59 pm - Brandt Snedeker, Justin Suh

The final leaderboard for the PGA Tour's 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will be updated after Saturday’s round.