Golf

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Thursday tee times and pairing explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jan 25, 2024 06:04 GMT
Farmers Insurance Open - Round One
Farmers Insurance Open Thursday tee times (Image via Getty)

Day 1 of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open concluded with Kevin Yu in the lead. The Taiwanese golfer shot a bogey-free, 8-under 64 on the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course. He took a one-shot lead over runner-ups Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune at the Wednesday-to-Saturday event.

Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 11:50 am ET. The pairing of Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim and Harry Hall will take the first tee at San Diego. Meanwhile, the grouping of Day 1 leader Yu, Troy Merritt and Thomas Detry will hit the first tee at the South course at the same time.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 tee times

The Farmers Insurance Open will resume on Thursday at 11:50 am ET. As mentioned above, event leader Yu will take the opening tee at the South course. Meanwhile, runner-up Cantlay will take a late tee at 1:18 pm. Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala will join him. Co-runner-up Hisatsune will take the last tee off the day at 2:02 pm, alongside Victor Perez.

The Farmers Insurance Open reigning champion Max Homa finished Day 1 at T48. He shot a 2-under 70 to share the position with Ryan Fox, Cam Young and Adam Schenk, among others. He will take the first tee on Thursday at 12:23 pm, alongside event favorites Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

1st tee

  • 11:50 am - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall
  • 12:01 pm - Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson
  • 12:12 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin
  • 12:23 pm - Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland
  • 12:34 pm - Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen
  • 12:45 pm - Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick
  • 12:56 pm - Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 1:07 pm - Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat
  • 1:18 pm - Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes
  • 1:29 pm - Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker
  • 1:40 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ
  • 1:51 pm - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong
  • 2:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

10th tee

  • 11:50 am - Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton
  • 12:01 pm - Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky
  • 12:12 pm - Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im
  • 12:23 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele
  • 12:34 pm - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
  • 12:45 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos
  • 12:56 pm - Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg
  • 1:07 pm - Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid
  • 1:18 pm - Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley
  • 1:29 pm - Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk
  • 1:40 pm - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings
  • 1:51 pm - Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa
  • 2:02 pm - Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner

South Course

1st tee

  • 11:50 am - Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu
  • 12:01 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder
  • 12:12 pm - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
  • 12:23 pm - Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes
  • 12:34 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block
  • 12:45 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim
  • 12:56 pm - Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak
  • 1:07 pm - Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander
  • 1:18 pm - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:29 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:40 pm - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry
  • 1:51 pm - Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd
  • 2:02 pm - Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda

10th tee

  • 11:50 am - Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens
  • 12:01 pm - Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh
  • 12:12 pm - Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles
  • 12:23 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee
  • 12:34 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
  • 12:45 pm - Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk
  • 12:56 pm - Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox
  • 1:07 pm - Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
  • 1:18 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young
  • 1:29 pm - J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger
  • 1:40 pm - Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell
  • 1:51 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody
  • 2:02 pm - Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune

Saturday’s Round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open will be updated after Friday’s play.

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...