2024 Farmers Insurance Open Thursday tee times and pairing explored

Day 1 of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open concluded with Kevin Yu in the lead. The Taiwanese golfer shot a bogey-free, 8-under 64 on the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course. He took a one-shot lead over runner-ups Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune at the Wednesday-to-Saturday event.

Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 11:50 am ET. The pairing of Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim and Harry Hall will take the first tee at San Diego. Meanwhile, the grouping of Day 1 leader Yu, Troy Merritt and Thomas Detry will hit the first tee at the South course at the same time.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 2 tee times

The Farmers Insurance Open will resume on Thursday at 11:50 am ET. As mentioned above, event leader Yu will take the opening tee at the South course. Meanwhile, runner-up Cantlay will take a late tee at 1:18 pm. Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala will join him. Co-runner-up Hisatsune will take the last tee off the day at 2:02 pm, alongside Victor Perez.

The Farmers Insurance Open reigning champion Max Homa finished Day 1 at T48. He shot a 2-under 70 to share the position with Ryan Fox, Cam Young and Adam Schenk, among others. He will take the first tee on Thursday at 12:23 pm, alongside event favorites Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

Listed below are the Thursday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

1st tee

11:50 am - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall

12:01 pm - Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson

12:12 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

12:23 pm - Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland

12:34 pm - Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

12:45 pm - Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick

12:56 pm - Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:07 pm - Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat

1:18 pm - Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes

1:29 pm - Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

1:40 pm - Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ

1:51 pm - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong

2:02 pm - Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

10th tee

11:50 am - Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

12:01 pm - Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky

12:12 pm - Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im

12:23 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

12:34 pm - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

12:45 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos

12:56 pm - Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg

1:07 pm - Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid

1:18 pm - Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley

1:29 pm - Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

1:40 pm - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1:51 pm - Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa

2:02 pm - Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner

South Course

1st tee

11:50 am - Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu

12:01 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder

12:12 pm - Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

12:23 pm - Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes

12:34 pm - Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block

12:45 pm - Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim

12:56 pm - Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak

1:07 pm - Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

1:18 pm - Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

1:29 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 pm - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry

1:51 pm - Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd

2:02 pm - Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda

10th tee

11:50 am - Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens

12:01 pm - Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh

12:12 pm - Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles

12:23 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee

12:34 pm - Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

12:45 pm - Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk

12:56 pm - Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox

1:07 pm - Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

1:18 pm - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

1:29 pm - J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger

1:40 pm - Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell

1:51 pm - Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody

2:02 pm - Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune

Saturday’s Round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open will be updated after Friday’s play.