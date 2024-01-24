2024 Farmers Insurance Open weather forecast: Will strong winds be a factor at Torrey Pines?

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is about to start on Wednesday, January 24. While the week started with rain and fog interrupting the practice session, the forecast of them affecting the four rounds is low to none.
The conditions are expected to be pleasant, with the temperature oscillating from the low 50s to the mid-60s on all four days at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. The wind is expected not to be a factor, as it is predicted to be no faster than 10 mph.
Here's a look at the weather forecast for all four days at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024:
Wednesday, January 24
- Temperature: High: 62, Low: 51
- Precipitation: 0%
- Wind: 6–12 mph
Thursday, January 25
- Temperatures: High: 63, Low: 52
- Precipitation: 20% chance
- Wind: 6–12 mph
Friday, January 26
- Temperatures: High: 68, Low: 48
- Precipitation: 0%
- Wind: 6–12 mph
Saturday, January 27
- Temperatures: High: 71, Low: 53
- Precipitation: 0%
- Wind: 5-10 mph
Who is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024?
Here's the updated field for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Svensson
- Adrian Meronk
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alejandro Tosti
- Alex Chiarella
- Alex Smalley
- Alexander Bjork
- Andrew Novak
- Austin Eckroat
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Kohles
- Ben Martin
- Ben Silverman
- Ben Taylor
- Billy Horschel
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Brandt Snedeker
- Bronson Burgoon
- Callum Tarren
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Sisk
- Carl Yuan
- Carson Young
- Chad Hambright
- Chad Ramey
- Chan Kim
- Chandler Phillips
- Charley Hoffman
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Chris Gotterup
- Chris Naegel
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Collin Morikawa
- Daniel Berger
- David Lipsky
- David Skinns
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Wu
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Francesco Molinari
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Greyson Sigg
- Harris English
- Harrison Endycott
- Harry Hall
- Hayden Buckley
- Hayden Springer
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.B. Holmes
- J.J. Spaun
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jake Knapp
- Jason Day
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Stanger
- Joe Highsmith
- Joel Dahmen
- Joseph Bramlett
- Josh Teater
- Justin Lower
- Justin Rose
- Justin Suh
- K.H. Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Keith Mitchell
- Kevin Dougherty
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Yu
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Ludvig Aberg
- Luke List
- Mac Meissner
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Marcus Byrd
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Matt NeSmith
- Matt Wallace
- Matthieu Pavon
- Matti Schmid
- Maverick McNealy
- Max Greyserman
- Max Homa
- Michael Block
- Michael Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Nate Lashley
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Watney
- Nico Echavarria
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Norman Xiong
- Parker Coody
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Fishburn
- Patrick Rodgers
- Paul Barjon
- Peter Malnati
- Pierceson Coody
- Rafael Campos
- Raul Pereda
- Rico Hoey
- Robby Shelton
- Robert MacIntyre
- Roger Sloan
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Fox
- Ryan McCormick
- Ryan Moore
- Ryo Hisatsune
- S.H. Kim
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Sami Valimaki
- Scott Gutschewski
- Scott Stallings
- Seamus Power
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Taiga Semikawa
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Thomas Detry
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Whitney
- Tony Finau
- Trace Crowe
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyson Alexander
- Victor Perez
- Vince Whaley
- Vincent Norrman
- Will Gordon
- Will Zalatoris
- Wilson Furr
- Xander Schauffele
- Zac Blair
