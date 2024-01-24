2024 Farmers Insurance Open weather forecast: Will strong winds be a factor at Torrey Pines?

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open is about to start on Wednesday, January 24. While the week started with rain and fog interrupting the practice session, the forecast of them affecting the four rounds is low to none.

The conditions are expected to be pleasant, with the temperature oscillating from the low 50s to the mid-60s on all four days at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. The wind is expected not to be a factor, as it is predicted to be no faster than 10 mph.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for all four days at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024:

Wednesday, January 24

Temperature : High: 62, Low: 51

: High: 62, Low: 51 Precipitation : 0%

: 0% Wind: 6–12 mph

Thursday, January 25

Temperatures : High: 63, Low: 52

: High: 63, Low: 52 Precipitation : 20% chance

: 20% chance Wind: 6–12 mph

Friday, January 26

Temperatures : High: 68, Low: 48

: High: 68, Low: 48 Precipitation : 0%

: 0% Wind: 6–12 mph

Saturday, January 27

Temperatures : High: 71, Low: 53

: High: 71, Low: 53 Precipitation : 0%

: 0% Wind: 5-10 mph

Who is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open 2024?

Max Homa is the defending champion at the Farmers Insurance Open

Here's the updated field for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:

Aaron Baddeley

Aaron Rai

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Svensson

Adrian Meronk

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Akshay Bhatia

Alejandro Tosti

Alex Chiarella

Alex Smalley

Alexander Bjork

Andrew Novak

Austin Eckroat

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Ben Kohles

Ben Martin

Ben Silverman

Ben Taylor

Billy Horschel

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Brandt Snedeker

Bronson Burgoon

Callum Tarren

Cameron Champ

Cameron Sisk

Carl Yuan

Carson Young

Chad Hambright

Chad Ramey

Chan Kim

Chandler Phillips

Charley Hoffman

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Gotterup

Chris Naegel

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Daniel Berger

David Lipsky

David Skinns

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Doug Ghim

Dylan Wu

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Greyson Sigg

Harris English

Harrison Endycott

Harry Hall

Hayden Buckley

Hayden Springer

Hideki Matsuyama

J.B. Holmes

J.J. Spaun

Jacob Bridgeman

Jake Knapp

Jason Day

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Stanger

Joe Highsmith

Joel Dahmen

Joseph Bramlett

Josh Teater

Justin Lower

Justin Rose

Justin Suh

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Dougherty

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Yu

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Ludvig Aberg

Luke List

Mac Meissner

Mackenzie Hughes

Marcus Byrd

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt NeSmith

Matt Wallace

Matthieu Pavon

Matti Schmid

Maverick McNealy

Max Greyserman

Max Homa

Michael Block

Michael Kim

Min Woo Lee

Nate Lashley

Nicholas Lindheim

Nick Hardy

Nick Watney

Nico Echavarria

Nicolai Hojgaard

Norman Xiong

Parker Coody

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Fishburn

Patrick Rodgers

Paul Barjon

Peter Malnati

Pierceson Coody

Rafael Campos

Raul Pereda

Rico Hoey

Robby Shelton

Robert MacIntyre

Roger Sloan

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Fox

Ryan McCormick

Ryan Moore

Ryo Hisatsune

S.H. Kim

Sahith Theegala

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Sami Valimaki

Scott Gutschewski

Scott Stallings

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taiga Semikawa

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Thomas Detry

Tom Hoge

Tom Whitney

Tony Finau

Trace Crowe

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyson Alexander

Victor Perez

Vince Whaley

Vincent Norrman

Will Gordon

Will Zalatoris

Wilson Furr

Xander Schauffele

Zac Blair