2024 Farmers Insurance Open Wednesday tee times and pairing explored

After a successful American Express outing in California, the PGA Tour is in San Diego this week with the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. The four-day event is set to tee off on Wednesday, January 24 at the Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course (South Course).

The event, featuring a stacked 156-player field, is headlined by 22 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open's Round 1 will tee off at 11:50 am ET on Wednesday. The event will have the likes of Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im and Tony Finau, among others, as its top contenders. Reigning champion Max Homa will also return to compete for the $9,000,000 prize purse event.

Expand Tweet

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 tee times

Day 1 of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will tee off at 11:50 am ET with Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan and Greyson Sigg on the first tee at the Torrey Pines. Meanwhile, the pairing of Ryan Fox, Matthew NeSmith and Justin Lower will follow suit at the same course.

The groupings of Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Vince Whaley and Nicolai Hojgaard will take their first tee on the 10th hole at 11:50 am.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the Wednesday tee times for the Farmers Insurance Open (All times ET):

Hole 1

11:50 AM - Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Roger Sloan, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Lower, Greyson Sigg

12:01 PM - Matti Schmid, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu, Maverick McNealy, Martin Laird

12:12 PM - Joseph Bramlett, Michael Kim, Carson Young, Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Stephan Jaeger

12:23 PM - Stewart Cink, Ryan Brehm, J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

12:34 PM - Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power, Keith Mitchell, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges

12:45 PM - Kevin Dougherty, Joe Highsmith, Chandler Phillips, Jimmy Stanger, Taiga Semikawa, Parker Coody

12:56 PM - Tom Whitney, Ryo Hisatsune, Victor Perez, McClure Meissner, Chan Kim

1:07 PM - Zac Blair, Robby Shelton, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole

1:18 PM - Beau Hossler, Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, David Lipsky, Nick Watney

1:29 PM - Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im, Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Ben Kohles

1:40 PM - Max Homa, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

1:51 PM - Keegan Bradley, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Alejandro Tosti, Jason Day, Max Greyserman, Min Woo Lee

2:02 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Cameron Sisk, Chris Gotterup, William Furr

Hole 10

11:50 AM - Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:01 PM - Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat, Taylor Pendrith, Tyson Alexander, Scott Gutschewski, Lanto Griffin

12:12 PM - Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Adrian Meronk, Peter Malnati, Josh Teater

12:23 PM - Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Taylor Moore, Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Hideki Matsuyama

12:34 PM - Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Sepp Straka, Harris English

12:45 PM - Sami Valimaki, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong, Marcus Byrd, Blaine Hale, David Skinns

12:56 PM - Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn, Raul Pereda, Richard Hoey, Harrison Endycott

1:07 PM - Tyler Duncan, Harry Hall, Kevin Yu, S.H. Kim, Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry

1:18 PM - Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder, Davis Thompson, Aaron Baddeley, Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas

1:29 PM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman

1:40 PM - Nick Hardy, Gary Woodland, Vincent Norrman, Nicolas Echavarria, Chad Ramey, J.B. Holmes

1:51 PM - Michael Block, Joel Dahmen, Davis Riley, Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge

2:02 PM - Pierceson Coody, Ryan McCormick, Alexander Björk, Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim

More information on the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open, including prize money, will be updated soon.