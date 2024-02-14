2024 Genesis Invitational Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Genesis Invitational is set to tee off on Thursday, February 15 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The third signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will see a 70-player field compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational will begin at 10:20 am (ET) on Thursday. The pairing of Nicolai Hojgaard and Chase Johnson will take the first tee at Riviera. The grouping of Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler and Ben Griffin will follow them at 10:32 am. The last tee of the day will be at 3:06 pm. Adam Scott, Alex Smalley and Taylor Montgomery will take the late tee.

Notably, event favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 2:42 pm. Collin Morikawa and Matt Fitzpatrick will join him. Meanwhile, World No.2 Rory McIlroy will take the first tee at 2:54 pm alongside Wyndham Clark and Max Homa.

For the unversed, The Genesis Invitational will mark Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour season debut. The 15x Major champion will take the first tee at 12:25 pm. Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland will join him.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 round 1 tee times

Listed below are the complete Day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour event (All times ET):

1st tee

10:20 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

10:32 am - Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

10:44 am - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

10:56 am - Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:08 am - Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

11:20 am - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

11:32 am - Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

11:44 am - Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

12:01 pm - Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

12:13 pm - Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:25 pm - Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

12:27 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhour

12:49 pm - Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

1:01 pm - Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

1:13 pm - Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

1:25 pm - Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

1:42 pm - Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 pm - Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

2:06 pm - Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

2:18 pm - Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

2:30 pm - Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:54 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

3:06 pm - Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

The Genesis Invitational has one of the biggest fields in the PGA Tour. The elevated event features 41 of the top 50 in the world and 28 of the top 30 players from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings. The event’s stacked 70-player field will be cut short to the top 50 after a 36-hole cut on Friday.