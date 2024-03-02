2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship will take place on Sunday, March 3, and will start at 7:15 am local time with Stephanie Kyriacou, Yuka Saso, and Xiyu Lin teeing off from the first hole.

Perrine Delacour, Lydia Ko, and Minjee Lee will be the first trio to tee off from the tenth hole. They will begin their fourth round at 7:20 am local time.

Ayaka Furue of Japan carded 4-under 68 in the third round of the LGPA Tour's 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship in Singapore to take a two-stroke lead after 54 holes of play. She sank five birdies and a bogey on Saturday to aggregate at 10-under after three days.

Hannah Green shot back-to-back 67 in the third round of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship to aggregate at 8-under after 54 holes. Andrea Lee and Celine Boutier were tied for third at 7-under. Boutier started the day as the 36-hole leader, but with an even-par 72, she couldn't gain anything on Saturday and slipped two spots to third.

Furue, Green, and Lee are grouped for the final round of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship and will tee off at 9:15 am local time as the final group to begin their play from the first tee. Maja Stark and Xingtong Chen will tee off at 9:20 am local time as the last duo to begin their round on Sunday.

2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship Sunday tee times explored

Here are the complete tee details for the Sunday round of the 2024 HSBC Women's World Golf Championship (all times local):

Tee 1:

7:15 am: Stephanie Kyriacou, Yuka Saso, and Xiyu Lin

7:27 am: Gaby Lopez, Bianca Pagdanganan, and Jasmine Suwannapura

7:39 am: Jenny Shin, Patty Tavatanakit, and Aditi Ashok

7:51 am: Linn Grant, Madelene Sagstrom, Allisen Corpuz

8:03 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Yuna Nishimura, In Gee Chun

8:15 am: Hae Ran Ryu, Pajaree Anannarukarn, and Sei Young Kim

8:27 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Ruoning Yin, and Mi Hyang Lee

8:39 am: Brooke Henderson, Sarah Schmelzel, Grace Kim

8:51 am: Peiyun Chien, Nasa Hataoka, and Lilia Vu

9:03 am: Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Hye-Jin Choi

9:15 am: Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, and Andrea Lee

Tee 10:

7:20 am: Perrine Delacour, Lydia Ko, and Minjee Lee

7:32 am: Amy Yang, Azahara Munoz, and Yu Liu

7:44 am: Elizabeth Szokol, Esther Henseleit, and Hyo Joo Kim

7:56 am: Jiyai Shin, Lauren Coughlin, and Cheyenne Knight

8:08 am: Anna Nordqvist, Albane Valenzuela, Chanettee Wannasaen

8:20 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Jennifer Kupcho, and Sarah Kemp

8:32 am: Lim Kim, Carlota Ciganda, and Leona Maguire

8:44 am: Alexa Pano, Celine Borge, and Danielle Kang

8:56 am: Miranda Wang, Eun-Hee Ji, and Alison Lee

9:08 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Linnea Strom

9:20 am: Maja Stark, Xingtong Chen