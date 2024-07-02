2024 John Deere Classic Monday qualifiers: Here’s who qualified for the PGA Tour event

PGA Tour players are gearing up for this week's upcoming tournament, the John Deere Classic. The tournament is scheduled to take place at TPC Deere Run from July 4 to 7, featuring a full-size field.
Four players have made it to the tournament through Monday's qualifiers. This includes Joshua Creel, Chase Johnson, Blake Hathcoat, and Anders Larson.
Creel carded a 7-under 65 to qualify for the PGA Tour event, securing the top spot on the qualifying leaderboard after playing a bogey-free round. Meanwhile, Chase Johnson settled in second place in the qualifying round and earned a spot to compete in the John Deere Classic by shooting a 6-under 66.
Blake Hathcoat and amateur Anders Larson carded 5-under 67 to qualify for this week's event. They will join the field of PGA Tour players who have already secured their spots in the tournament.
The John Deere Classic is one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour. As a regular PGA Tour event, it features a cutline after 36 holes. Only the players making the cut after the second round will proceed to the final two rounds over the weekend.
The tournament began in 1971 as the Quad Cities Open Invitational. Over the years, it has undergone several name changes before ultimately becoming the John Deere Classic in 1999.
Last year, Sepp Straka defeated Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd by two strokes to win the event. He will return this week to defend his title.
2024 John Deere Classic field
Here is the field of the 2024 John Deere Classic:
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Jackson Buchanan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Dylan Frittelli
- Wilson Furr
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Blaine Hale Jr.
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O’Hair
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Raul Pereda
- Chandler Phillips
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Robby Shelton
- Cole Sherwood
- Neal Shipley
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Tracy Vest
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
Following the John Deere Classic, PGA Tour players will next compete at the Genesis Scottie Open, scheduled to take place from July 11 to 14.