2024 John Deere Classic Monday qualifiers: Here’s who qualified for the PGA Tour event

PGA Tour players are gearing up for this week's upcoming tournament, the John Deere Classic. The tournament is scheduled to take place at TPC Deere Run from July 4 to 7, featuring a full-size field.

Four players have made it to the tournament through Monday's qualifiers. This includes Joshua Creel, Chase Johnson, Blake Hathcoat, and Anders Larson.

Creel carded a 7-under 65 to qualify for the PGA Tour event, securing the top spot on the qualifying leaderboard after playing a bogey-free round. Meanwhile, Chase Johnson settled in second place in the qualifying round and earned a spot to compete in the John Deere Classic by shooting a 6-under 66.

Blake Hathcoat and amateur Anders Larson carded 5-under 67 to qualify for this week's event. They will join the field of PGA Tour players who have already secured their spots in the tournament.

The John Deere Classic is one of the oldest events on the PGA Tour. As a regular PGA Tour event, it features a cutline after 36 holes. Only the players making the cut after the second round will proceed to the final two rounds over the weekend.

The tournament began in 1971 as the Quad Cities Open Invitational. Over the years, it has undergone several name changes before ultimately becoming the John Deere Classic in 1999.

Last year, Sepp Straka defeated Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd by two strokes to win the event. He will return this week to defend his title.

2024 John Deere Classic field

Here is the field of the 2024 John Deere Classic:

Following the John Deere Classic, PGA Tour players will next compete at the Genesis Scottie Open, scheduled to take place from July 11 to 14.

