2024 John Deere Classic odds and picks: Top golfers and predictions explored

The John Deere Classic field suffered a loss when Patrick Cantlay, arguably the headliner for the event, withdrew. He was the betting favorite, but now he's not even going to take one swing at the event. In his place is Russell Knox, but the true shakeup comes at the top of the odds leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth was second in odds for the tournament before Cantlay withdrew. It would make sense for him to be the default favorite now as every other golfer would just slide up one position. That's not the case, though.

Cantlay was +900 and Spieth was +1800. Spieth remains +1800, and he's joined at the top by Sungjae Im and Sepp Straka, the reigning John Deere Classic champion. All three are now co-favorites to win.

Straka, in this instance, would be the best bet. The golfer won last year after putting in a brilliant final round (nine under par) and could easily replicate that performance this time at the John Deere Classic.

Other good picks include Aaron Rai (+2200), Nick Dunlap (+3500), Neal Shipley (+8000), and Jake Knapp (+9000). These players have played well of late and could surprise bettors with strong performances again this weekend.

Full odds for updated John Deere Classic field

Here are the full odds for the John Deere Classic provided by CBS Sports. They have been updated after Patrick Cantlay's withdrawal:

Sungjae Im +1800

Sepp Straka +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Aaron Rai +2200

Maverick McNealy +2500

Keith Mitchell +2500

Denny McCarthy +2500

Davis Thompson +2800

Jason Day +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Nick Dunlap +3500

Sam Stevens +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Luke Clanton +4500

Adam Svensson +4500

Eric Cole +5000

Mark Hubbard +5500

Lucas Glover +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Thorbjorn Olesen +6000

Ryo Hisatsune +6000

Patrick Rodgers +6000

Michael Thorbjornsen +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Seamus Power +6500

Lee Hodges +7000

J.J. Spaun +7000

Andrew Novak +7000

Adam Schenk +7000

Jhonattan Vegas +7500

S.H. Kim +8000

Neal Shipley +8000

Nate Lashley +8000

Michael Kim +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Davis Riley +8000

Andrew Putnam +8000

Alejandro Tosti +8000

Mac Meissner +9000

Luke List +9000

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Jake Knapp +9000

Jacob Bridgeman +9000

Hayden Springer +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Rico Hoey +10000

Justin Lower +10000

Chris Gotterup +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Chan Kim +10000

Alex Smalley +10000

Zach Johnson +11000

Pierceson Coody +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

David Skinns +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

C.T. Pan +11000

Vince Whaley +12000

Troy Merritt +12000

Sami Valimaki +12000

Sam Ryder +12000

Ryan Moore +12000

Patton Kizzire +12000

Nick Hardy +12000

Max Greyserman +12000

Jimmy Stanger +12000

Harry Hall +12000

Garrick Higgo +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Carson Young +12000

Bud Cauley +12000

Ben Silverman +12000

Ben Kohles +12000

Will Gordon +15000

Tyler Duncan +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Parker Coody +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Martin Laird +15000

Kevin Tway +15000

Kevin Dougherty +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Jorge Campillo +15000

Carl Yuan +15000

Brice Garnett +15000

Trace Crowe +17000

Stewart Cink +17000

Lanto Griffin +17000

Kelly Kraft +17000

Harry Higgs +17000

Chad Ramey +17000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +17000

Cole Sherwood +18000

Zac Blair +20000

Ryan Palmer +20000

Robby Shelton +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Matt NeSmith +20000

Kevin Streelman +20000

Joe Highsmith +20000

Hayden Buckley +20000

Brandon Wu +20000

S.Y. Noh +25000

Nico Echavarria +25000

Nicholas Lindheim +25000

Henrik Norlander +25000

David Lipsky +25000

Chez Reavie +25000

Wilson Furr +30000

Wesley Bryan +30000

Scott Piercy +30000

Ryan McCormick +30000

Rafael Campos +30000

Callum Tarren +30000

Bill Haas +30000

Roger Sloan +35000

Kyle Westmoreland +35000

Harrison Endycott +35000

Erik Barnes +35000

Austin Smotherman +35000

Tyson Alexander +40000

Tom Whitney +40000

Kevin Chappell +40000

Jackson Buchanan +40000

Dylan Frittelli +40000

Austin Cook +40000

Adam Long +40000

Sean O'Hair +50000

Richy Werenski +50000

Martin Trainer +50000

Paul Barjon +60000

James Hahn +60000

Camilo Villegas +60000

Ryan Brehm +70000

Anders Albertson +70000

Scott Gutschewski +100000

Kevin Kisner +100000

Josh Teater +100000

Brandt Snedeker +100000

Tracy Vest +250000

Blaine Hale Jr. +250000

Ben Taylor +250000

Andrew Landry +250000

Raul Pereda +500000

Nick Watney +500000

Aaron Rai has good odds at the John Deere Classic

Barring any unforeseen withdrawals, this is the final field. All golfers have a theoretical chance to win the tournament, as evidenced by the odds they've been given. Naturally, some players are better bets than others for the John Deere Classic.

