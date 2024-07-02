2024 John Deere Classic odds and picks: Top golfers and predictions explored

The John Deere Classic field suffered a loss when Patrick Cantlay, arguably the headliner for the event, withdrew. He was the betting favorite, but now he's not even going to take one swing at the event. In his place is Russell Knox, but the true shakeup comes at the top of the odds leaderboard.
Jordan Spieth was second in odds for the tournament before Cantlay withdrew. It would make sense for him to be the default favorite now as every other golfer would just slide up one position. That's not the case, though.
Cantlay was +900 and Spieth was +1800. Spieth remains +1800, and he's joined at the top by Sungjae Im and Sepp Straka, the reigning John Deere Classic champion. All three are now co-favorites to win.
Straka, in this instance, would be the best bet. The golfer won last year after putting in a brilliant final round (nine under par) and could easily replicate that performance this time at the John Deere Classic.
Other good picks include Aaron Rai (+2200), Nick Dunlap (+3500), Neal Shipley (+8000), and Jake Knapp (+9000). These players have played well of late and could surprise bettors with strong performances again this weekend.
Full odds for updated John Deere Classic field
Here are the full odds for the John Deere Classic provided by CBS Sports. They have been updated after Patrick Cantlay's withdrawal:
- Sungjae Im +1800
- Sepp Straka +1800
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Aaron Rai +2200
- Maverick McNealy +2500
- Keith Mitchell +2500
- Denny McCarthy +2500
- Davis Thompson +2800
- Jason Day +3000
- J.T. Poston +3000
- Nick Dunlap +3500
- Sam Stevens +4000
- Kevin Yu +4000
- Luke Clanton +4500
- Adam Svensson +4500
- Eric Cole +5000
- Mark Hubbard +5500
- Lucas Glover +5500
- Ben Griffin +5500
- Beau Hossler +5500
- Thorbjorn Olesen +6000
- Ryo Hisatsune +6000
- Patrick Rodgers +6000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +6000
- Doug Ghim +6000
- Daniel Berger +6000
- Seamus Power +6500
- Lee Hodges +7000
- J.J. Spaun +7000
- Andrew Novak +7000
- Adam Schenk +7000
- Jhonattan Vegas +7500
- S.H. Kim +8000
- Neal Shipley +8000
- Nate Lashley +8000
- Michael Kim +8000
- K.H. Lee +8000
- Davis Riley +8000
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Alejandro Tosti +8000
- Mac Meissner +9000
- Luke List +9000
- Joseph Bramlett +9000
- Jake Knapp +9000
- Jacob Bridgeman +9000
- Hayden Springer +9000
- Dylan Wu +9000
- Brendon Todd +9000
- Rico Hoey +10000
- Justin Lower +10000
- Chris Gotterup +10000
- Chandler Phillips +10000
- Chan Kim +10000
- Alex Smalley +10000
- Zach Johnson +11000
- Pierceson Coody +11000
- Joel Dahmen +11000
- Greyson Sigg +11000
- David Skinns +11000
- Cameron Champ +11000
- C.T. Pan +11000
- Vince Whaley +12000
- Troy Merritt +12000
- Sami Valimaki +12000
- Sam Ryder +12000
- Ryan Moore +12000
- Patton Kizzire +12000
- Nick Hardy +12000
- Max Greyserman +12000
- Jimmy Stanger +12000
- Harry Hall +12000
- Garrick Higgo +12000
- Chesson Hadley +12000
- Carson Young +12000
- Bud Cauley +12000
- Ben Silverman +12000
- Ben Kohles +12000
- Will Gordon +15000
- Tyler Duncan +15000
- Patrick Fishburn +15000
- Parker Coody +15000
- Matt Kuchar +15000
- Martin Laird +15000
- Kevin Tway +15000
- Kevin Dougherty +15000
- Justin Suh +15000
- Jorge Campillo +15000
- Carl Yuan +15000
- Brice Garnett +15000
- Trace Crowe +17000
- Stewart Cink +17000
- Lanto Griffin +17000
- Kelly Kraft +17000
- Harry Higgs +17000
- Chad Ramey +17000
- Adrien Dumont De Chassart +17000
- Cole Sherwood +18000
- Zac Blair +20000
- Ryan Palmer +20000
- Robby Shelton +20000
- Peter Malnati +20000
- Matt NeSmith +20000
- Kevin Streelman +20000
- Joe Highsmith +20000
- Hayden Buckley +20000
- Brandon Wu +20000
- S.Y. Noh +25000
- Nico Echavarria +25000
- Nicholas Lindheim +25000
- Henrik Norlander +25000
- David Lipsky +25000
- Chez Reavie +25000
- Wilson Furr +30000
- Wesley Bryan +30000
- Scott Piercy +30000
- Ryan McCormick +30000
- Rafael Campos +30000
- Callum Tarren +30000
- Bill Haas +30000
- Roger Sloan +35000
- Kyle Westmoreland +35000
- Harrison Endycott +35000
- Erik Barnes +35000
- Austin Smotherman +35000
- Tyson Alexander +40000
- Tom Whitney +40000
- Kevin Chappell +40000
- Jackson Buchanan +40000
- Dylan Frittelli +40000
- Austin Cook +40000
- Adam Long +40000
- Sean O'Hair +50000
- Richy Werenski +50000
- Martin Trainer +50000
- Paul Barjon +60000
- James Hahn +60000
- Camilo Villegas +60000
- Ryan Brehm +70000
- Anders Albertson +70000
- Scott Gutschewski +100000
- Kevin Kisner +100000
- Josh Teater +100000
- Brandt Snedeker +100000
- Tracy Vest +250000
- Blaine Hale Jr. +250000
- Ben Taylor +250000
- Andrew Landry +250000
- Raul Pereda +500000
- Nick Watney +500000
Barring any unforeseen withdrawals, this is the final field. All golfers have a theoretical chance to win the tournament, as evidenced by the odds they've been given. Naturally, some players are better bets than others for the John Deere Classic.