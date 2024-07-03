2024 John Deere Classic power rankings: Sungjae Im and Sepp Straka lead the list

Sungjae Im leads the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 John Deere Classic. The PGA Tour event is scheduled for July 4 to 7, 2024 at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, in the United States.

Sungjae Im, the World No. 29, is in great form. He comes from a T3 finish at the Travelers Championship. In his last six starts, he has had two top-5 and four top-10 finishes. He'll be eyeing to win the tournament in his third appearance.

Im started the year on a good note, after he finished T5 at the Sentry. However, his performance soon saw a downturn until the RBC Heritage. Despite him missing the cut in all three Majors, he has had eight top-25 finishes this year.

Let's take a look at Sungjae Im's performance this year:

The Sentry: T5 (65-66-73-63, 267, -25)

The American Express: T25 (66-67-65-71, 269, -19)

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut (73-69, 142, -2)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66 (72-76-66, 214, -2)

WM Phoenix Open: T66 (70-70-75-68, 283, -1)

The Genesis Invitational: T44 (71-71-69-73, 284, E)

Cognizant Classic: Missed Cut (71-72, 143, +1)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T18 (71-70-71-74, 286, -2)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T31 (70-72-69-70, 281, -7)

Valspar Championship: Missed Cut (72-80, 152, +10)

Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (77-74, 151, +7)

RBC Heritage: T12 (68-67-71-67, 273, -11)

Wells Fargo Championship: T4 (68-68-69-73, 278, -6)

PGA Championship: Missed Cut (73-72, 145, +3)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T9 (70-64-70-72, 276, -4)

the Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T8 (76-71-67-73, 287, -1)

U.S. Open: Missed Cut (74-76, 150, +10)

Travelers Championship: T3 (67-64-63-66, 260, -20)

He last won the PGA Tour at the 2021 Shriner's Children Open and will be looking to put an end to the drought.

Sepp Straka is second on the list and also the defending champion of the tournament. He won the 2023 John Deere Classic after being T14 at the end of three rounds. Straka scored a 62 and won by two strokes over Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd. Straka has performed consistently and has had eight top-25 finishes this season.

Full list explored of PGA Tour power rankings at John Deere Classic

Davis Thompson is in a great run of form. In his last six starts, he has had two runner-up finishes and four top-20 finishes. Thompson will be looking for his first PGA Tour victory at the tournament.

Aaron Rai is fourth in the PGA Tour power rankings. Rai comes after a T2 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He has had three top-10 and eight top-25 finishes in the 2024 season.

Sam Stevens is another golfer who has been performing great lately. In his last eight starts, Stevens has recorded five top-15 finishes. He comes from a T10 finish at the Detroit Golf Club. Maverick McNealy has a good record at the tournament. In his last two starts, he finished T18 in 2021 and T8 in 2022. He has had six top-25 finishes this season.

J.T. Poston is another player with a good record at the John Deere Classic. He won the John Deere Classic in 2022. He finished as T6 while defending his title and averaged 66.375 in the last eight rounds. Seamus Power, Patton Kizzire, and Denny McCarthy are other players who have good records at the tournament.

Let's take a look at the players in the PGA Tour power rankings list for the 2024 John Deere Classic:

Sungjae Im Sepp Straka Davis Thompson Aaron Rai Sam Stevens Maverick McNealy J.T. Poston Eric Cole Seamus Power Patton Kizzire Nick Dunlap Denny McCarthy Lucas Glover Troy Merritt Adam Schenk

