2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is currently underway at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The tournament is LPGA's third Major of the year with 156 members on the field at the start of the tournament.

Only 73 players made Friday's cutline of 5-over 179 after 36 holes. The winner of the tournament will receive $1.56 million of the total prize purse of $10.4 million.

Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Gang are on the top of the leaderboard at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship after the first two rounds. Schmelzel shot a score of 71 on Day 1 and a 67 on Day 2 while Gang carded 70 and 68 in the first two rounds. Jim Young Ko, Hinako Shibuno and Lexi Thompson currently sit in joint third place with an overall score of -4, two strokes behind Schmelzel and Gang.

While talking about her performance, Schmelzel said on the second day (via LPGA Tour):

"Just staying really patient out there and aggressive off the tee was kind of our game plan this week. I drove (the ball) really well, so fortunately able to take advantage of having some shorter irons in today."

Nelly Korda has failed to make the cut in the third consecutive competition this year. She missed the cutline by one stroke after a fiery 69 in the first round. She scored a dismal 81 in the second round.

Tee times and pairings for Day 3 of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Here are the tee times and pairings for Day 3 of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (all times ET):

Group 1 (Hole 1)

09:49 AM - Ruixin Liu, Yu Jin Sung, Akie Iwai

Group 2 (Hole 10)

09:44 AM - Elizabeth Szokol, Georgia Hall, Lizette Salas

Group 3 (Hole 1)

10:00 AM - Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo

Group 4 (Hole 10)

09:55 AM - Linn Grant, Peiyun Chien, Hyo Joo Kim

Group 5 (Hole 1)

10:11 AM - Allisen Corpuz, Ayaka Furue, Xiyu Lin

Group 6 (Hole 10)

10:06 AM - Arpichaya Yubol, Esther Henseleit, Azahara Munoz

Group 7 (Hole 1)

10:22 AM - Malia Nam, Minami Katsu, Gaby Lopez

Group 8 (Hole 10)

10:17 AM - Rio Takeda, Morgane Metraux, Jiwon Jeon

Group 9 (Hole 1)

10:33 AM - Lilia Vu, Brooke M. Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn

Group 10 (Hole 10)

10:28 AM - Paula Reto, Lydia Ko, Mi Hyang Lee

Group 11 (Hole 1)

10:44 AM - Bianca Pagdanganan, Lauren Coughlin, Hye-Jin Choi

Group 12 (Hole 10)

10:39 AM - Ashleigh Buhai, Gabriela Ruffels, Grace Kim

Group 13 (Hole 1)

10:55 AM - Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, Celine Borge

Group 14 (Hole 10)

10:50 AM - Rose Zhang, Atthaya Thitikul, Ruoning Yin

Group 15 (Hole 1)

11:06 AM - Charley Hull, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Caroline Inglis

Group 16 (Hole 10)

11:01 AM - Hannah Green, Narin An, Frida Kinhult

Group 17 (Hole 1)

11:17 AM - Stephanie Kyriacou, Maja Stark, Celine Boutier

Group 18 (Hole 10)

11:12 AM - Moriya Jutanugarn, Aditi Ashok, A Lim Kim

Group 19 (Hole 1)

11:28 AM - Ally Ewing, Lauren Hartlage, Aline Krauter

Group 20 (Hole 10)

11:23 AM - Yuka Saso, Cheyenne Knight, Lindy Duncan

Group 21 (Hole 1)

11:39 AM - Miyu Yamashita, Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom

Group 22 (Hole 10)

11:34 AM - Mariah Stackhouse, Maria Fassi

Group 23 (Hole 1)

11:50 AM - Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Haeran Ryu

Group 24 (Hole 10)

11:45 AM - Angel Yin, Yealimi Noh

Group 25 (Hole 1)

12:01 PM - Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Yang, Hinako Shibuno