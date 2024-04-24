2024 LIV Golf Adelaide: Expert picks and odds explored

The 2024 edition of LIV Golf Adelaide will take place from April 26 to 28, 2024. The tournament is the sixth stop on the circuit in the 2024 calendar year and will be played at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

LIV Golf's broadcast team experts, including Arlo White, David Feherty, Jerry Foltz, Su-Ann Heng and Dom Boulet, have picked their favourites for the competition in Adelaide.

Let's take a look at the expert picks and odds for 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide:

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide expert picks and odds

Arlo White and Dom Boulet picked Cameron Smith, while David Feherty voted for Dustin Johnson. Jerry Foltz selected Richard Bland and Su-Ann Heng went for Joaquin Niemann.

Their team picks for LIV Golf Adelaide are:

Arlo White- Ripper GC

David Feherty- Rangegoats GC

Jerry Foltz- Cleeks GC

Su-Ann Heng- Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann- Ripper GC

Let's look at expert picks and their respective odds.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith has had 2 top-10 finishes in the 2024 season. He comes from a T6 finish at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club. Smith carded scores of 71-72-72-71 at 2 under par at the 2024 Masters.

He had a strong start to the season with a T10 finish at Mayakoba and a T3 finish in Hong Kong. Smith's recent performances make him the favourite of LIV Golf experts White and Boulet.

Smith is currently positioned 12th in the season rankings. He's listed with odds of +1000 on bet365 and +1100 on DraftKings to win the LIV Golf Adelaide.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson, another favourite has been in great form since the beginning of the 2024 season. He finished a T5 at Mayaboka and then went on to win LIV Golf Las Vegas. Johnson will be looking for a comeback at LIV Golf Adelaide after a dismal showing at the 2024 Masters.

Johnson is currently positioned 6th in the season rankings. According to bet365, he's given odds of +2000, while DraftKings has him at +2200 to win at Grange Golf Club.

Richard Bland

Richard Bland has been performing consistently in the 2024 season. He has already had 2 top-15 finishes so far. The 51-year-old golfer's best performance came in Hong Kong with a T8 finish.

He is currently ranked 22nd in the season rankings and will be looking for a turnaround in his season.

Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann is the favourite of the bookies and has odds of +900 on both bet365 and DraftKings to win LIV Golf Adelaide. The Chilean star is ranked number 1 in the LIV Golf rankings this season.

Of the five LIV tournaments, he has finished three times in the top 10. Niemann emerged victorious at Mayakoba and Jeddah. Niemann wouldn't like to lose his lead going to Adelaide.

Jon Rahm

The LIV Golf experts don't mention Jon Rahm as being a contender. However, Rahm is the favourite of the bookies. Rahm has had four top-10 finishes in the five tournaments above. His odds stand at +650 on bet365 while DraftKings places him slightly higher at +750 for winning the LIV Golf Adelaide.

Other odds are as follows:

Bryson DeChambeau: +1,000 (bet365), +800 (DraftKings)

Tyrrell Hatton: +1,100 (bet365), +1,100 (DraftKings)

Talor Gooch: +1,400 (bet365), +1,100 (DraftKings)

Louis Oosthuizen: +2,000 (bet365), +2,200 (DraftKings)