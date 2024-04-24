2024 LIV Golf Adelaide power rankings: Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC and Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII on top

This week, LIV Golf moves to Australia for LIV Golf Adelaide, which begins on Friday, April 26, at the Grange Golf Club.

Local favorite Cameron Smith and defending champion Talor Gooch, as well as Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm, are touted to win at the Grange Golf Club.

Among the teams, Legion XIII GC and Torque GC will be a few of the oddsmakers' favorites. Here's a look at the power rankings for LIV Golf Adelaide.

Power rankings for the LIV Golf Adelaide 2024

1) Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann during the LIV Golf Invitational in Hong Kong

Although Torque GC haven't won a title this season, they have been quite consistent and haven't finished outside the top 5 in any of their five starts. This week, they are expected to put up another good performance.

Among the team members, captain Joaquin Niemann has led Torque GC from the front with two wins and four top-10s. Recently, he made a T22 finish at the Masters and might grab another title this week. Carlos Ortiz also has top-15 finishes in each of the past three starts.

2) Legion XIII

Legion XIII won the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII made their debut this season and didn't take long to establish themselves as a threat to other teams. They have already won two titles, including the last one in Miami.

Although Captain Jon Rahm is still looking for his first win on the Saudi-backed circuit, he has achieved a top-10 finish in each appearance so far. Tyrrell Hatton has not been as impressive as Rahm, but he has been quite consistent and recently secured a top-10 finish at the Masters Tournament.

3) Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau during the LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three

Similar to Legion XIII, Crushers GC have also won two titles in five starts this season and are currently at the top of the team standings. However, their lead was narrowed down a bit after their sixth-place finish at Miami.

Team leader Bryson DeChambeau has achieved five straight top-10s this season and was also among the top performers at the Masters, where he finished T6. This week, he and his teammates will be looking to consolidate their lead with a good result at the LIV Golf Adelaide.

4) Stinger GC

Dean Burmester of Stinger GC won the LIV Golf Miami

Stinger GC have two top-three finishes in the last three starts and have jumped to fifth in the team standings. Captain Louis Oosthuizen has registered three top-10s this season so far.

Another team member, Dean Burmester, claimed the LIV Golf Miami, his maiden title on the circuit. He will be looking to make a back-to-back top-10 finish at LIV Golf Adelaide.